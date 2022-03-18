Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Energy Absolute Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EA   TH3545010003

ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Absolute Public : Notification of new subsidiaries from share acquisition

03/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
18 Mar 2022 19:51:40
Headline
Notification of new subsidiaries from share acquisition
Symbol
EA
Source
EA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Energy Absolute pcl published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:23aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Notification of new subsidiaries from share acquisition
PU
03/17ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 2 DWs ..
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA01P2205A
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA16C2206A
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA16C2205A
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2208A
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2207A
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2205A
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2203B
PU
03/10ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2203A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27 062 M 815 M 815 M
Net income 2022 8 445 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2022 34 182 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 333 B 10 024 M 10 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Energy Absolute Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 89,25 THB
Average target price 106,80 THB
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somphote Ahunai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ornkamol Vitavasiri Vice President-Finance Department
Somchainuk Engtrakul Chairman
Puchong Prasonglert VP-IT & System Development
Yaowalug Pukpikul Secretary, VP-Compliance & Contract Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.03%10 024
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION17.40%15 642
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-0.55%11 856
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.43%4 464
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-4.07%4 174
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.01%3 940