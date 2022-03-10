Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Energy Absolute Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EA   TH3545010003

ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EA)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-08
84.5 THB   +1.81%
09:14aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA16C2206A
PU
09:14aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA16C2205A
PU
09:04aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2208A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Absolute Public : Right adjustment of EA41C2208A

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 19:26:22
Headline
Right adjustment of EA41C2208A
Symbol
EA41C2208A
Source
JPM
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : EA41C2208A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON ENERGY 
ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED
 LAST TRADING IN AUGUST 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 104.00
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 103.634
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 11 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 10.96131 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.09123
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 11-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr.Tosapol Kerdpol
Information
Position                                 : Assistant director of Listed 
Structured Products

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Energy Absolute pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:14aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA16C2206A
PU
09:14aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA16C2205A
PU
09:04aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2208A
PU
09:04aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2207A
PU
09:04aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2205A
PU
09:04aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2203B
PU
09:04aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA41C2203A
PU
09:04aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA16C2203A
PU
08:55aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA08C2205A
PU
08:55aENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC : Right adjustment of EA13C2207A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 706 M 899 M 899 M
Net income 2022 9 199 M 278 M 278 M
Net Debt 2022 32 343 M 979 M 979 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 318 B 9 627 M 9 627 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
EV / Sales 2023 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Energy Absolute Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 84,50 THB
Average target price 107,30 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somphote Ahunai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ornkamol Vitavasiri Vice President-Finance Department
Somchainuk Engtrakul Chairman
Puchong Prasonglert VP-IT & System Development
Yaowalug Pukpikul Secretary, VP-Compliance & Contract Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.98%9 542
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION15.42%15 170
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-1.11%4 317
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.40%4 205
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.79%3 949
BORALEX INC.15.97%3 221