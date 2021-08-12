Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Energy and Water Development Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAWD   US29279A1007

ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(EAWD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany

08/12/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD): As the global water crisis intensifies, communities around the world are desperately searching for alternatives to groundwater for their residential and industrial water needs. The fast-developing city of Grünheide (Mark), just outside of Berlin, Germany, found the answer in the air around them.

Grünheide (Mark), an idyllic lakeside village just 20 miles east of Berlin’s city center, is seeing rapid commercial, residential, and industrial development. Tesla will soon complete construction of its European Gigafactory in the area. ECE, a real estate development firm, wants to invest 100 million euros in Grünheide (Mark) to build a “Greenwork park”, including offices, industry, warehouses, and a university. To help protect the community’s water resources and provide the water required to support this growth, city leaders started negotiations with Energy And Water Development Corporation (EAWD) to build three large energy-supplied Atmospheric Water Generators (eAWG). These systems will supply up to 2.6 million gallons of water per day to the town.

eAWGs use solar panels to power ultra-efficient refrigeration technology that turns moisture in the air into water. This technology provides an unlimited source of clean, potable water that’s completely independent of groundwater. Because these eAWGs are solar powered, they don’t contribute to climate change which is exacerbating the water crisis.

Grünheide (Mark) mayor, Arne Christiani, said, “Working with EAWD, we are showing the world the future of water infrastructure. This will provide millions of liters of fresh, clean water for our citizens every day while protecting the lakes and rivers that make this area so special.”

EAWD plans to have the eAWGs online and supplying water to Grünheide (Mark) in the first half of 2022. According to EAWD COO, Irma Velazquez, MSc, “This project demonstrates how eAWGs can be an important part of the solution to water scarcity. I’m confident our technology will become more prevalent as climate change continues to put pressure on water resources around the world.”

About Energy And Water Development

Energy And Water Development is an engineering solutions company officially established as well in Germany. The Company is focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For more information contact:

Harvey Briggs

Chief Communications Officer

Force Family Office

hbriggs@forcefamilyoffice.com


Irma Velazquez, MSc

Chief Operations Officer 

velazquezi@energy-water.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT CORP.
01:36pENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT (OTC : EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of..
GL
08/04ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT : Department of Energy - DOE Announces Nearly $34 M..
AQ
07/26ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT : Climate And Clean Energy Policy State Of Play
AQ
06/10ENERGY & WATER DEVELOPMENT CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant ..
AQ
06/03ENERGY & WATER DEVELOPMENT CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant,..
AQ
06/03Energy and Water Development Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
05/12Energy and Water Development Corp. Appoints Todd Allen Lee as Chief Financial..
CI
04/19ENERGY & WATER DEVELOPMENT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT : Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Rela..
AQ
03/23ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT : Department of Energy - DOE Awards $27.5 Million t..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,93 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 47,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Energy and Water Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ralph M. Hofmeier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Rodney Chief Financial Officer
Irma Velazquez Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY AND WATER DEVELOPMENT CORP.113.13%47
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.26.46%62 798
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.24.27%38 099
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA21.25%8 538
TETRA TECH, INC.21.10%7 581
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.35.95%5 628