Energy and Water Development : Code of Ethics - Form 8-K

09/14/2022
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

------

FORM 8-K

------

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 12, 2022

------

Energy and Water Development Corp.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

------

Florida 000-56030 30-0781375
(State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer
of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

7901 4th St. N, Suite 4174

St. Petersburg, FL33702

(Address of Principal Executive Office) (Zip Code)

305-517-7330

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former Name or Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
None None None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by checkmark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.05. Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.

(a)Effective as of September 12, 2022, the Board of Directors of Energy and Water Development Corp. (the "Company") adopted the Energy and Water Development Corp. Code of Ethics and Business Conduct (the "Code of Ethics"). The Code of Ethics applies to all directors, officers and employees of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Code of Ethics does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Code of Ethics attached hereto as Exhibit 14.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description
14.1 Energy and Water Development Corp. Code of Ethics and Business Conduct
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Energy and Water Development Corp.
Dated: September 14, 2022 By: /s/ Irma Velazquez

Name:

Title:

Irma Velazquez
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Energy & Water Development Corp. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 18:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
