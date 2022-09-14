Energy and Water Development : Code of Ethics - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 12, 2022

Energy and Water Development Corp.

7901 4th St. N, Suite 4174

St. Petersburg, FL33702

305-517-7330

Item 5.05. Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.

(a)Effective as of September 12, 2022, the Board of Directors of Energy and Water Development Corp. (the "Company") adopted the Energy and Water Development Corp. Code of Ethics and Business Conduct (the "Code of Ethics"). The Code of Ethics applies to all directors, officers and employees of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Code of Ethics does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Code of Ethics attached hereto as Exhibit 14.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

