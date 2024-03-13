GERMANTOWN, Md., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Finders, Inc. (OTC PINK: EGYF) - ("Energy Finders, Inc" or the "Company") — Energy Finders Inc a US based company developing groundbreaking renewable technologies, (Stock Symbol: EGYF) selected to present at the inaugural 3rd Coast Venture Summit in New Orleans.

Energy Finders is pleased to announce its selection to present at the inaugural 3rd Coast Venture Summit in New Orleans, taking place from March 13-15, 2024. Chosen from a competitive selection pool, Energy Finders will be at the forefront of this premier event that unites Gulf South startup founders, nationwide investors, business leaders, and corporate partners.

Event Overview:

The 3rd Coast Venture Summit is set against the backdrop of the vibrant Gulf South startup ecosystem, encompassing Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. This burgeoning hub converges top talent and world-class resources, fostering innovative solutions and propelling forward-thinking ventures.

Energy Finders, joining other trailblazing innovators, will be positioned to connect with nationwide investors, business leaders, and corporate partners, creating a dynamic collision of ventures. This three-day summit aims to accelerate the growth of Gulf Coast startups, providing increased deal flow and showcasing some of the best regional technology within the venture ecosystem.

Networking Opportunities:

Founders will engage in valuable networking, set up one-on-one meetings with investors, and seize the chance to pitch on the 3CVS stage. Participating companies are innovators serving new markets, incorporating technology for problem-solving, and offering revolutionary business models. The summit focuses on innovative Seed to Series A companies with proven traction and connectivity to the Gulf South region.

Investor Engagement:

For investors seeking Investable opportunities along the 3rd Coast, the summit offers an unparalleled chance to meet and engage with Seed to Series A startups and Entrepreneurs addressing global issues. Investor tickets provide access to networking opportunities, one-on-one meetings with founders, and the chance to witness the best of the 3rd Coast pitching on the 3CVS stage.

Sponsorship and Core Committee:

The summit is made possible through the support of key committee members and sponsors, including JP Morgan Chase & Co, Halliburton Labs, Entergy, Benson Capital, Tulane Innovation Institute, Ochsner Health and The Idea Village.

Energy Finders is excited to be part of this groundbreaking event, contributing to the vibrant entrepreneurial landscape of the Gulf South and forging valuable connections within the startup ecosystem.

Mohammed Zulfiquar

CEO & Founder

Energy Finders, Inc.

About Energy Finders:

Energy Finders (EGYF), is a leading off-grid renewable energy innovation company.

To Find Out More:

