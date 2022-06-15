Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Energy Focus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFOI   US29268T4094

ENERGY FOCUS, INC.

(EFOI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
1.970 USD   -3.43%
04:01pEnergy Focus Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
06/06ENERGY FOCUS : Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules - Form 8-K
PU
06/06ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Focus Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

06/15/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) (“Energy Focus” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient lighting and controls systems and ultraviolet-c light disinfection products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets, today announced that the Company’s reconvened Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to lack of the required quorum.

A quorum consists of the holders of a majority in voting power of all issued and outstanding stock entitled to vote, including common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company (“Common Stock”) and Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), being present in person or represented by proxy. At the convening of the Annual Meeting, there was present less than a majority in voting power entitled to vote, either in person or by proxy. The Annual Meeting therefore had no quorum and the meeting was adjourned to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The virtual Annual Meeting can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EFOI2022. We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting before the start time of 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 22, 2022. Please allow ample time for online check-in, which will begin at 8:45 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 22, 2022.

During the current adjournment, the Company continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 13, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”).

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2022 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to notice of and to vote during the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Company had 6,453,777 shares of Common Stock and 876,447 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of the Record Date. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 49.87% of voting power of all issued and outstanding stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record on March 28, 2022, who have not yet voted, to do so by June 21, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders who have any questions require any assistance with completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials may contact ir@energyfocus.com.

If the number of additional shares of common stock voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting is not sufficient to reach a quorum, the Company intends to adjourn the Annual Meeting again, which will require the Company to incur additional costs.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UV-C Disinfection technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and U.S. ally navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENERGY FOCUS, INC.
04:01pEnergy Focus Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
06/06ENERGY FOCUS : Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq ..
PU
06/06ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Eq..
AQ
06/06SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Help Keep Broader Markets on Higher Ground
MT
06/06SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Resisting Afternoon Selloff for Cyclicals
MT
06/06Wall Street Set for Gains, China Tech ADRs Rise on Signs of Easing Regulatory Pressure
MT
06/06Top Premarket Decliners
MT
06/06Energy Focus to Raise $3.5 Million in Private Placement of Stock, Warrants
MT
06/03Energy Focus, Inc. Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under ..
BU
06/03Top Premarket Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENERGY FOCUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 13,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart ENERGY FOCUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Energy Focus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY FOCUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve J. Socolof Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Davenport Chief Scientist
Greg Galluccio Senior VP-Product Management & Engineering
Jennifer Y. Cheng Independent Director
Philip H. Politziner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY FOCUS, INC.-42.62%13
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-21.06%5 713
SIGNIFY N.V.-18.22%4 310
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-19.27%1 845
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-21.28%662
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-14.58%156