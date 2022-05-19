Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Energy Focus, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    EFOI   US29268T4094

ENERGY FOCUS, INC.

(EFOI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 02:20:04 pm EDT
0.8508 USD   +1.29%
04:31pEnergy Focus to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022
BU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Energy Focus, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12ENERGY FOCUS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Focus to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022

05/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient lighting and controls systems and ultraviolet-c light disinfection (“UVCD”) products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets, announces it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022. All in-person presentations and meetings are held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL and all virtual presentations and meetings are held via Zoom.

Mr. Stephen Socolof, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Greg Galluccio, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Engineering of Energy Focus, will provide an overview of the Company's business on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/a99c3e29-1ccb-4c16-b84d-967ac69f48b1.

For additional information about the conference, visit https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/
or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact Brett Mass at brett@haydenir.com.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UV-C Disinfection technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and U.S. ally navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,42 M 5,42 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 98,0%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve J. Socolof Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tod A. Nestor Chief Operating & Financial Officer
John M. Davenport Chief Scientist
Greg Galluccio Senior VP-Product Management & Engineering
Jennifer Y. Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY FOCUS, INC.-80.33%5
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-21.25%5 699
SIGNIFY N.V.-9.96%4 780
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-20.28%1 846
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-22.67%637
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.1.17%185