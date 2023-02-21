Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Energy Fuels Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFR   CA2926717083

ENERGY FUELS INC.

(EFR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:55:39 2023-02-21 pm EST
9.010 CAD   -5.26%
01:26pEnergy Fuels Inc : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Energy Fuels Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16HC Wainwright Adjusts Energy Fuels Price Target to $9.75 From $9.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Fuels : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

02/21/2023 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Energy Fuels Inc.: Form 8-K - Filed by newsfilecorp.com

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2023 (February 14, 2023)

ENERGY FUELS INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ontario 001-36204 98-1067994
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

225 Union Blvd., Suite 600
Lakewood, Colorado, United States80228
(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 974-2140

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbols Name of each exchange on which registered
Common shares, no par value UUUU NYSE American LLC
EFR Toronto Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b -2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.01.Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On February 14, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (the "Company") completed the sale of three wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "Transaction") that together hold the Company's Alta Mesa ISR Project by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, EFR White Canyon Corp. ("EFR"), to enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") pursuant to the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") by and among EFR, encore and enCore Energy US Corp.

Under the Purchase Agreement the consideration received by the Company, through EFR, consisted of: (i) $60 million in cash and (ii) $60 million in a secured convertible note (the "Note"), which matures two years from the closing of the Transaction, bearing annual interest of eight percent (8%). The Note is convertible at the Company's election into common shares of enCore at the price of US$2.9103 per share, being a 20% premium to the 10-day volume-weighted average price of enCore's common shares ending the day before the closing of the Transaction. The Note is guaranteed by enCore and is fully secured by the Alta Mesa ISR Project assets. Unless a block trade or similar distribution is executed by the Company to sell the enCore common shares underlying the Note, the Company is limited to converting the Note into a maximum of $10 million principal amount of the Note per thirty (30) day period.

In addition, enCore is required to replace the existing reclamation bonds for the Alta Mesa ISR Project assets shortly after the closing of the Transaction, which will result in the Company receiving an additional $3.6 million in cash as a return of collateral from the reclamation bonds.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement, including the form of Note attached thereto, does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated November 17, 2022 which is incorporated herein by reference.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Corporation has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ENERGY FUELS INC.
(Registrant)
February 21, 2023 By: /s/ David C. Frydenlund
David C. Frydenlund
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Energy Fuels Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENERGY FUELS INC.
01:26pEnergy Fuels Inc : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Energy Fuels Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16HC Wainwright Adjusts Energy Fuels Price Target to $9.75 From $9.50, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
02/15Energy Fuels Closes Alta Mesa Property Sale to enCore Energy for US$120 Million
MT
02/15Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proc..
AQ
02/13Energy Fuels Closes Bahia Mineral Concessions Acquisition
MT
02/13Energy Fuels Completes Acquisition of Rare Earth and Heavy Mineral Project in Brazil
AQ
02/13Energy Fuels Inc. Completes Acquisition of Rare Earth and Heavy Mineral Project in Braz..
CI
02/13Energy Fuels Inc. completed the acquisition of Seventeen mineral concessions in the Sta..
CI
02/07Uranium Royalty Slips After Hours as its Closes US$1.5-Million Royalty Purchase; Acquir..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENERGY FUELS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23,0 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2022 -62,2 M -46,2 M -46,2 M
Net cash 2022 150 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 499 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 58,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float -
Chart ENERGY FUELS INC.
Duration : Period :
Energy Fuels Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY FUELS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,51 CAD
Average target price 14,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Stephen Chalmers Chief Operating Officer
Tom L. Brock Chief Financial Officer
James Birks Bovaird Chairman
John L. Uhrie Chief Operating Officer
Dee Ann Nazarenus Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY FUELS INC.13.48%1 114
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM8.59%8 114
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.4.17%2 246
PALADIN ENERGY LTD2.86%1 483
DENISON MINES CORP.12.90%1 070
LARGO INC.21.53%424