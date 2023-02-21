Energy Fuels : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2023 (February 14, 2023)

ENERGY FUELS INC.

Item 2.01.Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On February 14, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (the "Company") completed the sale of three wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "Transaction") that together hold the Company's Alta Mesa ISR Project by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, EFR White Canyon Corp. ("EFR"), to enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") pursuant to the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") by and among EFR, encore and enCore Energy US Corp.

Under the Purchase Agreement the consideration received by the Company, through EFR, consisted of: (i) $60 million in cash and (ii) $60 million in a secured convertible note (the "Note"), which matures two years from the closing of the Transaction, bearing annual interest of eight percent (8%). The Note is convertible at the Company's election into common shares of enCore at the price of US$2.9103 per share, being a 20% premium to the 10-day volume-weighted average price of enCore's common shares ending the day before the closing of the Transaction. The Note is guaranteed by enCore and is fully secured by the Alta Mesa ISR Project assets. Unless a block trade or similar distribution is executed by the Company to sell the enCore common shares underlying the Note, the Company is limited to converting the Note into a maximum of $10 million principal amount of the Note per thirty (30) day period.

In addition, enCore is required to replace the existing reclamation bonds for the Alta Mesa ISR Project assets shortly after the closing of the Transaction, which will result in the Company receiving an additional $3.6 million in cash as a return of collateral from the reclamation bonds.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement, including the form of Note attached thereto, does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated November 17, 2022 which is incorporated herein by reference.

