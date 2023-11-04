Energy Fuels Inc. is a critical minerals company. The Company is engaged in conventional and in situ recovery (ISR) uranium extraction, recovery, and sales of uranium from mineral properties, and the recycling of uranium-bearing materials generated by third parties, along with the exploration, permitting, and evaluation of uranium properties in the United States. As a part of these activities, the Company also acquires, explores, evaluates and, if warranted, permits uranium properties. Its final uranium product, uranium oxide concentrate (U3O8) is sold to customers for further processing into fuel for nuclear reactors. It produces vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), along with uranium. It is also engaged in the production of advanced REE materials at the White Mesa Mill. Its mining activities consist of the mill, conventional mining projects and two in situ recovery (ISR) mining projects. ISR projects include the Nichols Ranch Project and the Alta Mesa ISR Project, both of which are on standby.

