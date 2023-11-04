Energy Fuels Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 10.99 million compared to USD 2.93 million a year ago. Net income was USD 10.56 million compared to net loss of USD 9.17 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.07 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.06 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 37.46 million compared to USD 12.34 million a year ago. Net income was USD 119.97 million compared to net loss of USD 41.95 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.76 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.75 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.27 a year ago.
Energy Fuels Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 03, 2023 at 07:52 pm EDT
