Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 318,308 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $1.9790.



The pro-rata redemption rate will be 17.6% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 176 units will be redeemed).