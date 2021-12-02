Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Energy Income Fund
  News
  Summary
    ENI.UN   CA29270B2066

ENERGY INCOME FUND

(ENI.UN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

12/02/2021 | 02:41pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 318,308 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $1.9790.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 17.6% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 176 units will be redeemed).

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management’s investor relations line at (416) 934‐7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


Financials
Sales 2020 0,41 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net income 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net cash 2020 6,61 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,3x
Yield 2020 8,28%
Capitalization 5,23 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Killeen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor William Maunder Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean Lawless Chief Compliance Officer
Gavin Swartzman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY INCOME FUND13.10%4
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.24%9 280
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.12%5 904
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND31.46%4 847
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION56.93%3 310
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.43%2 583