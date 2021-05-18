Log in
    ENI.UN   CA29270B2066

ENERGY INCOME FUND

(ENI.UN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/17 01:09:10 pm
1.52 CAD   +0.66%
09:33aEnergy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution
GL
04/20Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution
GL
03/19Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution
GL
Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

05/18/2021 | 09:33am EDT
TORONTO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
May 31, 2021June 15, 2021$0.01



For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,41 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net income 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net cash 2020 6,61 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,3x
Yield 2020 8,28%
Capitalization 4,84 M 4,01 M 4,02 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Killeen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor William Maunder Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean Lawless Chief Compliance Officer
Gavin Swartzman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY INCOME FUND4.83%4
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.96%8 327
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.15%3 964
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION50.65%3 160
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.29.53%2 655
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.63%2 584