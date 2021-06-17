Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:





Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 $0.01



For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.