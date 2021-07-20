Log in
    ENI.UN   CA29270B2066

ENERGY INCOME FUND

(ENI.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/20 09:30:00 am
1.46 CAD   -5.81%
Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

07/20/2021 | 10:05am EDT
TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
July 31, 2021August 16, 2021$0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,41 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net income 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net cash 2020 6,61 M 5,17 M 5,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,3x
Yield 2020 8,28%
Capitalization 4,94 M 3,87 M 3,86 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart ENERGY INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Energy Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Killeen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor William Maunder Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sean Lawless Chief Compliance Officer
Gavin Swartzman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY INCOME FUND6.90%4
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.40%8 620
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.24.76%6 130
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND17.37%4 160
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.21%3 420
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.47%2 624