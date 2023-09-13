Energy One Limited is an Australia-based independent supplier of software and services to international wholesale energy trading markets. The Company's principal activity is involved in the development and supply of software and services, as well as energy trading and associated advisory services to energy companies and utilities. The Company's segment is the Energy software industry. Its geographical segments include Australasia and the United Kingdom (UK)/Europe. The Company's software and services include advisory services, demand-linked risk management solutions, egssPort, EnergyOffer, enFlow, enPrice, enTrader, enVoy, EOT, eZ-Ops, generation services, NemSight, managed services, pypIT, SimEnergy, plant outage insurance, weather-linked risk management solutions, and global 24/7 services. The Company serves a range of customers across the globe, including energy retailers, generators, users, customers, and traders ranging from startups to multi-national energy companies.

Sector Software