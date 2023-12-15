Official ENERGY PLUG TECHNOLOGIES CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: CLIEF) (FSE: 6GQ) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce it is adding Neil Simmonds as Chief Technology Officer and Cec Primeau as Special Advisor to the board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Neil Simmonds is a clean-technology veteran having engineered and researched lithium ion battery systems for the past 25 years for the likes of Fisker, Ford and GM, as well as for the consumer markets, including Sony, Phillips, Lucent and Bell Labs. Neil was a Founder and CTO of Corvus Energy and Mountain Power in which he helped develop the first commercial portable battery for Moli Energy (Molicel). Mr. Simmonds is a pioneer in battery technologies holding 70 different battery design and control patents. A strategic visionary, Neil has led complex teams and built high-performance, cost-effective battery products for the automobile and marine industries. In addition, Neil has a proven expertise in battery/powertrain modeling software, cell-monitoring for integrated circuits and thermal runaway prevention. Neil's pedigree is second to none adding tremendous experience to the manufacturing, assembly and R&D road map of Energy Plug.

Mr. Cec Primeau, a 25 year C-Suite executive, had held tenures at A&W Canada, and PWC with most recent time at Corvus Energy where they developed the world's largest marine battery energy solution currently being used internationally on ferries, tugboats and super yachts. Mr. Primeau has also been an active advisor with Alacrity Canada, a Canadian company focused on building a strong tech ecosystem throughout its 7 global offices commercializing the acceleration and transition towards a net-zero economy.

The Company is ecstatic with the joining of these two executives further solidifying Energy Plug's commitment to the future of Batteries, technology and innovation. "We intend to be a leader in the Battery Storage space and can only do so by building a world class team. We are not only advancing a critical technology solution for the industry but also expediting the energy transition in Canada and North America," stated Broderick Gunning, Energy Plug's President and CEO.

To facilitate the appointment of Mr. Simmonds as Chief Technology Officer, Paul Dickson has resigned from his position as Chief Technology Officer but will remain a director of the Company.

