Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) (the "Company"), announces the appointment of Neel Singh as the CSO of the Company and Peter Schober as a technical advisor of the Company, effective immediately. Neel Singh is a Vancouver-based strategist and business leader with over 20 years of experience at the intersection of brand strategy, business transformation and technology. Mr. Singh has a history of helping organizations scale and become innovators in their own industries through executive leadership and as a CMO. Neel has been a leader through the key growth stages of a business, from scrappy start-up, through hyper-growth, to IPO. He has led over 100 brand strategy and marketing projects, built and operated several departments, and has worked with the likes of the NBA, G20 and HuffPost. Mr. Singh's background is varied across several industries, entrepreneurial journeys, executive leadership and creative endeavours. Peter Schober, P. Eng, runs Renewable Power Corp. which focuses on run of river projects. Peter is involved with a number of independent power producers, and has worked with various First Nations groups in helping them become power self-sufficient.

"Having an engineer who understands Battery Power will help us add a new dimension to our Clean Energy and Battery Storage business. Adding Battery storage to industrial and commercial power projects will enhance both Solar and Run of River Projects to offer 24/7 uptime to various power projects. Cost efficiencies will aid all communities and allow further clean power projects such as EV chargers, power industrial lands, subdivisions without the cost of using traditional incumbent power utilities. Cost savings can be invested back to the community for education, health and cultural programs," stated Broderick Gunning, CEO of Energy Plug.

The Company also announces that Bernard O'Brien has resigned as a director of the Company. Energy Plug thanks Mr. O'Brien for his contribution as a director of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

