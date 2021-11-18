Log in
    ERII   US29270J1007

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

(ERII)
Energy Recovery : Presentation

11/18/2021 | 01:43pm EST
Driving Industrial Sustainability

Delivering Value in Fluid-Flow Processes

Southwest IDEAS Conference- November 18, 2021

Joshua Ballard, CFO

NASDAQ: ERII

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, statements about our expectations, objectives, anticipations, plans, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements that represent our current expectations about future events are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. If the risks or uncertainties occur or the assumptions prove incorrect, then our results may differ materially from those set forth or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict; therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of

this presentation. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, as disclosed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q, and 8-K as well as in our Annual Reports to Stockholders and, if necessary, updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10 Q or in other filings. We assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could differ materially from the results set forth or implied by our forward-looking statements.

2

Energy Recovery has shown fundamental

strength in recent years

3

STRONG FUNDAMENTALS

Rapid Growth

High Margin

Strong Balance Sheet

Growing Profitability

1 EBITDA margin excludes GAAP recognized license and development revenue (based on product revenue only)

21%

Avg. Product Revenue

Growth, 2015-2020

68%

2021 Estimated Gross

Margin

$108M Cash & Securities and

No Debt

21%

Increase in EBITDA margin

since 20181

4

3.5X SHARE PRICE GROWTH SINCE 2018 - NEARLY 2X THE RUSSELL 2000

$25.00

+66%

$22.632

$20.00

+39%

+50%

$15.00

$10.00

$6.531

$5.00

Jan

2019

2020

2021 YTD2

  1. As of December 28, 2018;
  2. As of November 12, 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ERI - Energy Recovery Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 18:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 17,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 95,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 291 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Energy Recovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,76 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Lang Mao Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Ballard Chief Financial Officer
Farshad Ghasripoor Chief Technology Officer
Emily C. Smith Senior Vice President-Development & Operations
Arve Hanstveit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.66.86%1 291
NORDSON CORPORATION34.03%15 652
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.80.53%10 976
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.64.66%6 828
VALMET OYJ59.16%6 282
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.53.87%5 527