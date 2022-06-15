Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Energy Recovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERII   US29270J1007

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

(ERII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:05 2022-06-15 am EDT
19.32 USD   +0.76%
09:43aENERGY RECOVERY : Sidoti Virtual Conference Presentation June 2022
PU
09:28aSHARC Energy, HTS Ontario to Supply Two Wastewater Energy Transfer Systems
MT
06/14Energy Recovery Secures $8.2 Million In Supply Contracts for PX Pressure Exchanger Devices
MT
Energy Recovery : Sidoti Virtual Conference Presentation June 2022

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
NASDAQ: ERII

Sidoti & Co Virtual

Small-Cap Conference

Energy Recovery Presentation - June 15, 2022

James Siccardi, VP Investor Relations

Forward looking statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, statements about our expectations, objectives, anticipations, plans, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements that represent our current expectations about future events are based on assumptions and involve risks

and uncertainties. If the risks or uncertainties occur or the assumptions prove incorrect, then our results may differ materially from those set forth or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict; therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this presentation. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, as disclosed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q, and 8-K as well as in our Annual Reports to Stockholders and, if necessary, updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10 Q or in other filings. We assume no obligation to update any such forward- looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could differ materially from the results set forth or implied by our forward-looking statements.

2

Industries benefiting from PX technology

Reverse Osmosis Desalination

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

CO2 Refrigeration

Energy Recovery operates across industries, reaching key markets with sustainable, efficient product solutions.

3

Ongoing Strong Fundamentals

Rapid Growth

High Margin

Strong Balance Sheet

20%

Avg. Product Revenue

Growth, 2015-2021

>68% 2021 Product Gross Margin

$97M Cash & Securities and

No Debt

4

Share Price Growth of 3.5X Since 2018 - Outpacing U.S. Indices

$20.312

$6.531

2019

2020

2021

YTD

ERII

S&P 500

Dow Jones

NASDAQ

Russell

  1. As at December 28, 2018;
  2. As at June 10, 2022

55

Disclaimer

ERI - Energy Recovery Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 M - -
Net income 2022 25,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 97,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 084 M 1 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,55x
EV / Sales 2023 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 222
Free-Float 80,3%
Technical analysis trends ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,17 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Lang Mao Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Ballard Chief Financial Officer
Farshad Ghasripoor Chief Technology Officer
Nocair Bensalah Vice President-Operations
Arve Hanstveit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.-10.80%1 084
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.33%14 608
NORDSON CORPORATION-20.74%11 550
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-6.34%9 649
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-46.10%5 038
VALMET OYJ-34.09%4 771