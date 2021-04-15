Log in
ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

(ERII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Recovery : to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2021

04/15/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
Energy Recovery to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2021



SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, on May 6, 2021 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT. Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and take analyst questions after prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Thursday, May 6, 2021 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, May 6, 2021, 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354
Access code: 13718447

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Sunday, June 6, 2021
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13718447

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE:Energy Recovery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640586/Energy-Recovery-to-Host-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-May-6-2021

Disclaimer

ERI - Energy Recovery Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
