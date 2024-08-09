Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court has stayed a government decision to not renew Rio Tinto-owned Energy Resources of Australia's lease for a high-grade uranium deposit in the Northern Territory, the miner said on Friday.

The proposed development of the Jabiluka uranium deposit in the Northern Territory, which is surrounded by the world heritage-listed Kakadu rainforest, has been strongly opposed by the local Mirarr people.

On the federal government's advice, the Northern Territory government refused to renew ERA's Jabiluka lease last month.

"The matter has been listed for a case management hearing before the court on Aug. 19 to set a timetable for the hearing of ERA's case," ERA said in a statement.

ERA, in which Rio Tinto owns roughly 80%, claimed it was not given an opportunity to present its case before the decision was made.

The uranium miner said earlier this week that it was suing Australia's resources minister and other officials after its lease for the high-grade uranium deposit was not renewed.

