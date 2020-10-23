Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
10/23/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entityEnergy Resources of Australia Ltd
ABN
71 008 550 865
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul ARNOLD
Date of last notice
30 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under
myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee
Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold,
and a conditional right to additional matching RT
Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")
Date of change
19 October 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
420 RT Shares
192 Matching RT Share Rights
Class
RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights
Number acquired
14 RT Shares
16Matching RT Share Rights
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Purchase of 14 RT Shares at $95.89 per share and
grant of 16 Matching RT Share Rights under the
terms of myShare.
No. of securities held after change
434 RT Shares
208 Matching RT Share Rights
Nature of change
Purchase of 14 RT Shares and grant of 16
myShare.
In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")
held by Computershare Company Nominees
on behalf of Paul Arnold)
Date of change
N/A
No. of securities held prior to change
N/A
Class
RT Shares
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
No. of securities held after change
2,337 RT Shares
Nature of change
N/A
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. of securities held prior to change
12,092 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT
Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive
Program ("EIP"), being:
∙ 6,722 Rights as Performance Share Awards
("PSAs");
∙3,360 Rights as Management Share Awards
("MSAs"); and
∙
2,010 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards
("BDAs").
Class
PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
No. of securities held after change
12,092 Rights, being:
∙
6,722 PSAs;
∙
3,360 MSAs; and
∙
2,010 BDAs.
Nature of change
N/A
In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. of securities held prior to change
100 RT Shares
Class
RT Shares
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
N/A.
Value/Consideration
N/A.
No. of securities held after change
100 RT Shares
Nature of change
N/A
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest
N/A
related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
N/A
detailed above traded during a +closed period
where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
N/A
allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
N/A
date was this provided?
Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC