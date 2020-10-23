Log in
Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

10/23/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

23 Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityEnergy Resources of Australia Ltd

ABN

71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul ARNOLD

Date of last notice

30 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under

(including registered holder)

myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare

interest.

Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold,

and a conditional right to additional matching RT

Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")

Date of change

19 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

420 RT Shares

192 Matching RT Share Rights

Class

RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights

Number acquired

14 RT Shares

16Matching RT Share Rights

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Purchase of 14 RT Shares at $95.89 per share and

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

grant of 16 Matching RT Share Rights under the

terms of myShare.

No. of securities held after change

434 RT Shares

208 Matching RT Share Rights

Nature of change

Purchase of 14 RT Shares and grant of 16

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

myShare.

  • In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")

(including registered holder)

held by Computershare Company Nominees

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account

interest.

on behalf of Paul Arnold)

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

N/A

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

2,337 RT Shares

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

12,092 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT

Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive

Program ("EIP"), being:

∙ 6,722 Rights as Performance Share Awards

("PSAs");

3,360 Rights as Management Share Awards

("MSAs"); and

2,010 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards

("BDAs").

Class

PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

12,092 Rights, being:

6,722 PSAs;

3,360 MSAs; and

2,010 BDAs.

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

  • In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

100 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A.

Value/Consideration

N/A.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

100 RT Shares

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

N/A

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

N/A

allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 4

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC

