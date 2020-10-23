Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

23 Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entityEnergy Resources of Australia Ltd

ABN 71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul ARNOLD Date of last notice 30 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under (including registered holder) myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare interest. Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold, and a conditional right to additional matching RT Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights") Date of change 19 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 420 RT Shares 192 Matching RT Share Rights Class RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights Number acquired 14 RT Shares 16Matching RT Share Rights Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Purchase of 14 RT Shares at $95.89 per share and Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation grant of 16 Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of myShare. No. of securities held after change 434 RT Shares 208 Matching RT Share Rights Nature of change Purchase of 14 RT Shares and grant of 16 Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back myShare.

In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.