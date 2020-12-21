Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
12/21/2020 | 04:27pm EST
Name of entity Energy Resources of Australia Ltd
ABN
71 008 550 865
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul ARNOLD
Date of last notice
23 October 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
30 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
12,092 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT
Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive
Program ("EIP"), being:
∙ 6,722 Rights as Performance Share Awards
("PSAs");
∙ 3,360 Rights as Management Share Awards
("MSAs"); and
∙ 2,010 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards
("BDAs").
Class
PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.
Number acquired
118 BDAs
Number disposed
118 BDAs which have been acquired as a result of
dividend reinvestment in accordance with the
terms of the EIP.
Value/Consideration
A grant of additional BDAs in accordance with the
No. of securities held after change
12,210 Rights, being:
∙
6,722 PSAs;
∙
3,360 MSAs; and
∙
2,128 BDAs.
Nature of change
Issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
1 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
12,210 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT
Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive
Program ("EIP"), being:
∙ 6,722 Rights as Performance Share Awards
("PSAs");
∙ 3,360 Rights as Management Share Awards
("MSAs"); and
∙
2,128 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards
("BDAs").
Class
PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
862 BDAs, being the number of Rights which have
vested resulting in a grant of a corresponding
allocation of RT Shares in accordance with the
terms of the EIP.
Value/Consideration
Disposal of Rights under the EIP for nil
No. of securities held after change
11,348 Rights, being:
∙
6,722 PSAs;
∙
3,360 MSAs; and
∙
1,266 BDAs.
Nature of change
Vesting of Rights under the terms of the EIP.
In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")
Date of change
1 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
2,337 RT Shares
Class
RT Shares
Number acquired
862 RT Shares
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the vesting
No. of securities held after change
3,199 RT Shares
Nature of change
N/A
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")
Date of change
2 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
3,199 RT Shares
Class
RT Shares
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
1,500 RT Shares
Value/Consideration
On market trade at $104.45 per RT share
No. of securities held after change
1,699 RT Shares
Nature of change
N/A
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under
Date of change
N/A
No. of securities held prior to change
N/A
Class
RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
No. of securities held after change
442 RT Shares
200 Matching RT Share Rights1
Nature of change
N/A
In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. of securities held prior to change
100 RT Shares
Class
RT Shares
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
N/A.
Value/Consideration
N/A.
No. of securities held after change
100 RT Shares
Nature of change
N/A
1 The number of RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights differs from the 23 October 2020 Appendix 3Y due to 8 Matching RT Share Rights vesting on 22 October 2020. There was no change in Mr Arnold's overall interest under myShare as a result of the 8 Matching RT Share Rights vesting on 22 October 2020.
