Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

ABN 71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul ARNOLD Date of last notice 23 October 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 30 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 12,092 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive Program ("EIP"), being: ∙ 6,722 Rights as Performance Share Awards ("PSAs"); ∙ 3,360 Rights as Management Share Awards ("MSAs"); and ∙ 2,010 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards ("BDAs"). Class PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP. Number acquired 118 BDAs Number disposed 118 BDAs which have been acquired as a result of dividend reinvestment in accordance with the terms of the EIP. Value/Consideration A grant of additional BDAs in accordance with the Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation terms of the EIP.