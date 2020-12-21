Log in
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD

(ERA)
Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
12/21/2020 | 04:27pm EST

12/21/2020 | 04:27pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

23 Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

ABN

71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul ARNOLD

Date of last notice

23 October 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

30 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

12,092 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT

Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive

Program ("EIP"), being:

∙ 6,722 Rights as Performance Share Awards

("PSAs");

3,360 Rights as Management Share Awards

("MSAs"); and

2,010 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards

("BDAs").

Class

PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.

Number acquired

118 BDAs

Number disposed

118 BDAs which have been acquired as a result of

dividend reinvestment in accordance with the

terms of the EIP.

Value/Consideration

A grant of additional BDAs in accordance with the

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

terms of the EIP.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

12,210 Rights, being:

6,722 PSAs;

3,360 MSAs; and

2,128 BDAs.

Nature of change

Issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

plan.

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

1 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

12,210 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT

Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive

Program ("EIP"), being:

∙ 6,722 Rights as Performance Share Awards

("PSAs");

3,360 Rights as Management Share Awards

("MSAs"); and

2,128 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards

("BDAs").

Class

PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

862 BDAs, being the number of Rights which have

vested resulting in a grant of a corresponding

allocation of RT Shares in accordance with the

terms of the EIP.

Value/Consideration

Disposal of Rights under the EIP for nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

consideration, resulting in a grant of a

corresponding allocation of RT Shares in

accordance with the terms of the EIP.

No. of securities held after change

11,348 Rights, being:

6,722 PSAs;

3,360 MSAs; and

1,266 BDAs.

Nature of change

Vesting of Rights under the terms of the EIP.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")

(including registered holder)

held by Computershare Company Nominees

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account

interest.

on behalf of Paul Arnold)

Date of change

1 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

2,337 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

862 RT Shares

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the vesting

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

of Rights under the EIP for nil consideration.

No. of securities held after change

3,199 RT Shares

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")

(including registered holder)

held by Computershare Company Nominees

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account

interest.

on behalf of Paul Arnold)

Date of change

2 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

3,199 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

1,500 RT Shares

Value/Consideration

On market trade at $104.45 per RT share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,699 RT Shares

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under

(including registered holder)

myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare

interest.

Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold,

and a conditional right to additional matching RT

Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

N/A

Class

RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

442 RT Shares

200 Matching RT Share Rights1

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

100 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A.

Value/Consideration

N/A.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

100 RT Shares

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

1 The number of RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights differs from the 23 October 2020 Appendix 3Y due to 8 Matching RT Share Rights vesting on 22 October 2020. There was no change in Mr Arnold's overall interest under myShare as a result of the 8 Matching RT Share Rights vesting on 22 October 2020.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:26:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 214 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2020 678 M 515 M 515 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 831 M 629 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Energy Resources of Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,23 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Arnold Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Mansell Chairman
Lesley Bryce General Manager-Operations
David Blanch Chief Financial Officer
Shane Charles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD36.36%604
CAMECO CORPORATION48.44%5 305
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"28.40%4 141
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.46.46%642
ENERGY FUELS INC.80.24%444
DENISON MINES CORP.35.19%387
