Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - Rosemary Fagen

ASX Announcement

____________________________________________________________________

Change in Director's Interest

11 July 2022

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) provides an Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice, for Non-Executive Director, Ms Rosemary Fagen. The Appendix 3Y relates to the forfeiture of 2,070 rights to be granted Rio Tinto Shares under the Rio Tinto Equity Incentive Program ("EIP"), being Performance Share Awards (PSAs) (Rights). The Rights were forfeited due to non- achievement of performance milestones.

The Rights were forfeited on 27 May 2022 when the performance milestones were not achieved. However, due to an administrative oversight, ERA did not receive formal notification of the forfeiture from Rio Tinto Limited until post the required 5 business day timeframe for lodgement of the Change of Director's Interest notice.

The Company notes this transaction was not a change that was initiated by the relevant Director. The Company confirms that formal arrangements are in place with each Director of the Company as contemplated by ASX Listing Rule 3.19B whereby each Director agrees and undertakes to provide the Company with details of any changes to their notifiable interests, within the time frames required by ASX Listing Rule 3.19A. These requirements are also enshrined in the Company's Share Trading Policy.

The Company's existing arrangements are considered adequate to ensure future compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19B. The Company has agreed a procedure with Rio Tinto Limited to ensure early notification of any changes in the respective notifiable interests, including forfeitures.

Authorised by the Company Secretary of ERA.

