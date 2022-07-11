Log in
    ERA   AU000000ERA9

ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD

(ERA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-11 am EDT
0.2050 AUD   -6.82%
04:54aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - Rosemary Fagen
PU
06/24Energy Resources of Australia Responds to Media Speculation Related to Ranger Project Rehabilitation Funding
MT
04/26ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : 2022 AGM Chief Executive's Address
PU
Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - Rosemary Fagen

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
ABN 71 008 550 865

A member of the Rio Tinto Group

Head office Level 8, TIO Centre, 24 Mitchell St, Darwin, 0800, NT GPO Box 2394, Darwin NT 0801, Australia T +61 8 8924 3500 F +61 8 8924 3555

Ranger mine

Locked Bag 1, Jabiru NT 0886 Australia

T +61 8 8938 1211 F +61 8 8938 1203

www.energyres.com.au

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

____________________________________________________________________

Change in Director's Interest

11 July 2022

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) provides an Appendix 3Y, Change of Director's Interest Notice, for Non-Executive Director, Ms Rosemary Fagen. The Appendix 3Y relates to the forfeiture of 2,070 rights to be granted Rio Tinto Shares under the Rio Tinto Equity Incentive Program ("EIP"), being Performance Share Awards (PSAs) (Rights). The Rights were forfeited due to non- achievement of performance milestones.

The Rights were forfeited on 27 May 2022 when the performance milestones were not achieved. However, due to an administrative oversight, ERA did not receive formal notification of the forfeiture from Rio Tinto Limited until post the required 5 business day timeframe for lodgement of the Change of Director's Interest notice.

The Company notes this transaction was not a change that was initiated by the relevant Director. The Company confirms that formal arrangements are in place with each Director of the Company as contemplated by ASX Listing Rule 3.19B whereby each Director agrees and undertakes to provide the Company with details of any changes to their notifiable interests, within the time frames required by ASX Listing Rule 3.19A. These requirements are also enshrined in the Company's Share Trading Policy.

The Company's existing arrangements are considered adequate to ensure future compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19B. The Company has agreed a procedure with Rio Tinto Limited to ensure early notification of any changes in the respective notifiable interests, including forfeitures.

Authorised by the Company Secretary of ERA.

About Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

The operations of ERA are located on Aboriginal land and surrounded by, but separate from, Kakadu National Park. ERA respectfully acknowledges the Mirarr, Traditional Custodians of the land on which the Ranger Project Area is situated.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) has been one of the nation's largest uranium oxide producers and operated the Ranger mine, Australia's longest continually operating uranium mine.

Uranium was mined at Ranger for almost forty years. During that time, Ranger produced in excess of 132,000 tonnes of uranium oxide. ERA has an excellent track record of safely and reliably supplying customers. ERA is now undertaking the world class rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area.

ERA's Ranger Project Area (100%) is located eight kilometres east of Jabiru and 260 kilometres east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory. ERA also holds title to the Jabiluka Mineral Lease (100%). ERA is a major employer in the Northern Territory and the Alligator Rivers Region.

2

For personal use only

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Alan Tietzel

Craig Sainsbury

Mobile:

+61 448 605 001

Mobile: +61 (0) 428 550 499

Email:

alan.tietzel@era.riotinto.com

Email: craig.sainsbury@marketeye.com

Website:

www.energyres.com.au

Twitter:

Follow @ERARangerMine on Twitter

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

`Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

ABN

71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Rosemary Fagen

Date of last notice

24 June 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

27 May 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

14,864 Rio Tinto Limited (RT) Shares

27,191 rights ("Rights") to be granted RT

Shares under the Rio Tinto Equity Incentive

Program ("EIP") being 19,626 Rights as

Performance Share Awards (PSAs), 4,412

Rights as Management Share Awards (MSAs)

and 3,153 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards

(BDAs)1

1. In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting

Ms Fagen may receive additional RT Shares in lieu

of dividends that would have been paid to her in the

period from grant on the base number of RT Shares

the subject of the Rights that vest.

Indirect

3,000 RT Shares held by NEGAF Pty Ltd as

trustee for the Fagen Family Superfund. Ms

Fagen is a director and shareholder of

NEGAF Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the fund

3,458 RT Shares held by Computershare

Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for

the Share Plan Account on behalf of Ms

Fagen)

1,595 RT Shares acquired under myShare, the

Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share

Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare

Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Ms

Fagen

161 conditional rights to additional matching

RT Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")2.

2. In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon

vesting of the Matching RT Share Rights, Ms Fagen

may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of

dividends that would have been paid to her in the

period from grant on the base number of shares the

subject of the Matching RT Shares Rights that vest.

Class

Rights to be granted RT Shares under the Rio

Tinto Equity Incentive Program ("EIP")

being Performance Share Awards (PSAs)

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

2,070 PSAs

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct

14,864 Rio Tinto Limited (RT) Shares

25,121 rights ("Rights") to be granted RT

Shares under the Rio Tinto Equity Incentive

Program ("EIP") being 17,556 Rights as

Performance Share Awards (PSAs), 4,412

Rights as Management Share Awards (MSAs)

and 3,153 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards

(BDAs)1

1. In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting

Ms Fagen may receive additional RT Shares in lieu

of dividends that would have been paid to her in the

period from grant on the base number of RT Shares

the subject of the Rights that vest.

Indirect

3,000 RT Shares held by NEGAF Pty Ltd as

trustee for the Fagen Family Superfund. Ms

Fagen is a director and shareholder of

NEGAF Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the fund

3,458 RT Shares held by Computershare

Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for

the Share Plan Account on behalf of Ms

Fagen)

1,595 RT Shares acquired under myShare, the

Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share

Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare

Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Ms

Fagen

161 conditional rights to additional matching

RT Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")2.

2.

In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon

vesting of the Matching RT Share Rights, Ms Fagen

may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of

dividends that would have been paid to her in the

period from grant on the base number of shares the

subject of the Matching RT Shares Rights that vest.

Nature of change

Lapse of Rights to be granted RT Shares under

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

the Rio Tinto Equity Incentive Program

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

("EIP") being 2,070 Rights as Performance

Share Awards (PSAs) on non-achievement of

performance milestones

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
