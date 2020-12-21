Energy Resources of Australia : Response to Price Query

The above responses are provided with the relevant authorisation and approval in accordance with ERA's continuous disclosure policy.

Not applicable, in view of our response to question 1.

We refer to your letter dated 14 December 2020. In response to your specific questions, we reply as follows:

Is ERA aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?

In light of this, ASX asks ERA to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

The significant increase in the volume of ERA's securities traded from today.

The change in the price of ERA's securities from a low of $0.160 on 10 December 2020 to an intraday high of $0.220 today, 14 December 2020.

