Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Energy Resources of Australia Ltd    ERA   AU000000ERA9

ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD

(ERA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Resources of Australia : Response to Price Query

12/21/2020 | 04:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Head office Level 3, Energy House, 18-20 Cavenagh St, Darwin NT 0800 GPO Box 2394, Darwin NT 0801, Australia T +61 8 8924 3500 F +61 8 8924 3555

Ranger mine Locked Bag 1, Jabiru NT 0886 Australia T +61 8 8938 1211 F +61 8 8938 1203

ABN 71 008 550 865

www.energyres.com.au

A member of the Rio Tinto Group

15 December 2020

Ms Isabella Wong

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 6, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By email: ListingsComplianceSydney@asx.com.au

Dear Isabella

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) - ASX price query

We refer to your letter dated 14 December 2020. In response to your specific questions, we reply as follows:

  1. No.
  2. Not applicable, in view of our response to question 1.
  3. No.
  4. ERA is in compliance with the Listing Rules, including Listing Rule 3.1.
  5. The above responses are provided with the relevant authorisation and approval in accordance with ERA's continuous disclosure policy.

Yours sincerely

Shanelle English

General Counsel & Company Secretary

14 December 2020

Ms Shanelle English

Company Secretary

Energy Resources of Australia Limited

120 Christie Street

St Leonards NSW 2065

By Email

Dear Ms English

Energy Resources of Australia Limited ('ERA'): Price - Query

ASX refers to the following:

  1. The change in the price of ERA's securities from a low of $0.160 on 10 December 2020 to an intraday high of $0.220 today, 14 December 2020.
  2. The significant increase in the volume of ERA's securities traded from today.

Request for information

In light of this, ASX asks ERA to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

  1. Is ERA aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?
  2. If the answer to question 1 is "yes".
    1. Is ERA relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in ERA's securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore ERA may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is "yes", you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation.
    2. Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is "no", you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below).
    3. If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?
  4. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that ERA may have for the recent trading in its securities?
  5. Please confirm that ERA is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.
  6. Please confirm that ERA's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of ERA with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by no later than 09:30 AM AEDT Tuesday, 15 December 2020. You should note that if the information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it

ASX Limited [[Listings]]

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, ERA's obligation is to disclose the information 'immediately'. This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph and may require ERA to request a trading halt immediately.

Your response should be sent to me by e-mail at ListingsComplianceSydney@asx.com.au. It should not be sent directly to the ASX Market Announcements Office. This is to allow me to review your response to confirm that it is in a form appropriate for release to the market, before it is published on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Trading halt

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, or if the answer to question 1 is "yes" and an announcement cannot be made immediately, you should discuss with us whether it is appropriate to request a trading halt in ERA's securities under Listing Rule 17.1. If you wish a trading halt, you must tell us:

  • the reasons for the trading halt;
  • how long you want the trading halt to last;
  • the event you expect to happen that will end the trading halt;
  • that you are not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and
  • any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt, or that we ask for.

We require the request for a trading halt to be in writing. The trading halt cannot extend past the commencement of normal trading on the second day after the day on which it is granted. You can find further information about trading halts in Guidance Note 16 Trading Halts & Voluntary Suspensions.

Suspension

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, ASX will likely suspend trading in ERA's securities under Listing Rule 17.3.

Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A

In responding to this letter, you should have regard to ERA's obligations under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and also to Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B. It should be noted that ERA's obligation to disclose information under Listing Rule 3.1 is not confined to, nor is it necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions set out in this letter.

Release of correspondence between ASX and entity

We reserve the right to release a copy of this letter, your reply and any other related correspondence between us to the market under Listing Rule 18.7A.

Questions

If you have any questions in relation to the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Yours sincerely

Isabella Wong

2/3

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

3/3

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD
04:27pENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Response to Price Query
PU
04:27pENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
PU
12/17ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Response to Australian Conservation Foundation R..
PU
12/11ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Ys - J Carey, M Hanrahan and J van Ton..
PU
12/07ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - P Dowd
PU
10/23ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
PU
10/19URANIUM WEEK : Restart For Tsunami-Hit Reactor
AQ
10/07ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/05ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : ERA releases 2020 Ranger Mine Closure Plan updat..
AQ
09/30ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - J Carey
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 214 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2020 678 M 515 M 515 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 831 M 629 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 13,4%
Chart ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Energy Resources of Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,23 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Arnold Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Mansell Chairman
Lesley Bryce General Manager-Operations
David Blanch Chief Financial Officer
Shane Charles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LTD36.36%604
CAMECO CORPORATION48.44%5 305
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"28.40%4 141
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.46.46%642
ENERGY FUELS INC.80.24%444
DENISON MINES CORP.35.19%387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ