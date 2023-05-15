PRESS RELEASE - ENERGY S.P.A

CONVERSION OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PRICE ADJUSTMENT SHARES

S. Angelo di Piove di Sacco (PD), May 15, 2023. The Board of Directors of Energy S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Energy"), an integrated energy storage systems producer, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, approved the conversion of the first tranche of Price Adjustment Shares (PAS). Specifically, the Board of Directors, having considered the achievement of 2022 EBITDA TARGET, as per Article 5.6 (iv).a of the By-Laws,resulting in a EBITDA of Euro 32.2 million for 2022, supported by the audit of KPMG S.p.A, and with the favourable opinion of the Independent Director, approved to fully convert 3,792,000 Price Adjustment Shares - PAS First Tranche (ISIN code IT0005504151) into Ordinary Shares (ISIN code IT0005500712), without any change in the share capital, in the ratio of 1 (one) Ordinary Share for each Price Adjustment Share held.

Following the conversion, the Company's share capital consists of 61,375,000 shares, of which 53,791,000 Ordinary Shares and 7,584,000 Price Adjustment Shares.

As a result of the conversion of the Price Adjustment Shares, the Board of Directors will file at the Companies Registration Office, in accordance with Article 2436, paragraph 6, of the Civil Code, the amended text of the By- Laws, and proceed with the related formalities.

Following the conversion of the 3,792,000 Price Adjustment Shares into Ordinary Shares, the Company's share capital will be comprised as follows:

Shareholder No. Ordinary No. Total % of Shares PAS* Shares share capital Davide Tinazzi 10,340,139 1,899,792 12,239,931 19.94% Andrea Taffurelli 10,340,139 1,899,792 12,239,931 19.94% Sun Hongwu 10,319,500 1,896,000 12,215,500 19.90% Euroguarco S.p.A. 10,278,222 1,888,416 12,166,638 19.83% Riello 4,166,500 4,166,500 6.79% Market ** 8,346,500 8,346,500 13.60% Total 53,791,000 7,584,000 61,375,000 100.00%

Not admitted to trading

the free float with respect to the 53,791,000 Shares admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Milan is 15.52%

