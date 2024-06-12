London Roadshow 13th June 2024

Davide Tinazzi

Co-Founder & CEO

  • PhD in Engineering, Master in Project and Innovation Management
  • Former Project Manager
    in the field of nanotechnology
  • Served as COO in former Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems

Daniele Manfroi

CFO

  • MBA, Degree in Business Management, post- graduate Master in Environmental Management
  • Former Auditor in Quality, and EHS certification
  • Served as Quality and EHS manager in Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems

Contents

Energy At A Glance

Introduction to the company and current global positioning

FY 2023 Financial Results

Annex

Powering the energy of the future.

For over 10 years, we have been creating storage and management systems of all sizes, from home to industry, up to grid scale.

Energy was founded in 2013 with a dream:

make clean energy accessible to everyone, and at any time of day.

We develop systems that store energy from every sources, and combined with our advanced software, we empower everyone

to store, monitor, and manage renewable

energy like never before.

Snapshot

Our zeroCO2 Product Range

From Residential to Commercial to Grid-scale

Our Services

  • Project design and management
  • Energy Management Systems integration
  • Predictive data analysis (down to single cell)
  • Arbitrage and trading
  • Weather forecast integration
  • Services to the grid

1000 MW System supplied to strawberry farm in Sicily, with EMS system allowing solar autoconsumption + arbitrage and weather planning

Facts and Figures:

62,000+

~7%*

300+ MW

1+ GWh

storage systems sold by

Share of Italian BESS

total power of storage

capacity sold by Energy

Energy since 2013

market

systems sold by Energy

since 2013

since 2013

*Source: company estimate based on Gaudi data

Sustaining Growth: Global Megatrend

BESS a key component of most countries' pathway to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, driven by regulation and awareness of the urgency for a sustainable energy transition.

GLOBAL

ITALY

Others

Japan

Australia

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Solar + BESS Pay-back7-8years, thanks to 50% deductibility

Energy Communities - €5.7bnset aside for subsidising tariffs and investments.

Pay-back for businesses can be as low as 5-6yearswithout subsidies.

EU-funded PNRR recovery plan €6.3bnfor energy efficiency

Italy

US

Germany

BNEF cumulative residential energy storage forecast (source: Bloomberg NEF's battery market analysis Nov. 2023)

Grid-scale

€17.7bn allocated for storage site

auctions by national grid operator Terna

EUROPE

Made-in-EU

EU passing laws encouraging renewables

projects to "Buy European"

Grid-scale

Recent study* says €28bn by 2030

Forecasts

* Aurora Energy Research

Strategic Positioning

Energy insourced some strategic hardware and software manufacturing activities, thus becoming a Full System Integrator (BESS integrated manufacturer) and controlling a significant part of ESS value chain. Investing in acquisitions for vertical integration and digitalization remains a consistent point of the strategy pursued.

2013

2021

2023

Pure battery

System or product

Integrated battery

Pure software

Advanced System

producers

integrator

producer

provider

Integrator

Full System Integrator

Reference national and international players for each market position:

Northern Italy's First Gigafactory

Construction started in 2023 on 11,000 m2 site for cobalt-free LFP

Completion scheduled for Q1 2026

Grant secured for €7.15m Out of €40m total investment required

First battery due to roll off in 2024

Security of supply from JV with Pylon Technologies -

worldwide leader for storage batteries manufacturing

Production

Capacity in

Sold in 21-23

End 2024 Capacity

Full Capacity (Q1 26)

Context

>500 MWh

700MWh

7.7 GWh

Go-to-Market

Energy's sales network consists of both electrical goods distributors and photovoltaic specialists. Energy also works with large European EPCs. Energy does not sell

directly to the final consumer.

Selected supplies based on technical specifications dictated by Energy

Small&Large ESS

(zeroCO2 branded)

Product sales

Small&Large ESS

(white label)

Product sales

Extra Large ESS

(zeroCO2 branded)

Product and cloud monitoring system service sales

Distributors

Italian and EU

  • Specialists
  • Generalists

Value-added resellers

EPC contractors

Utilities

Installers

Residential and Small

C&I end-users

  • Multiutilities
  • Installers

Residential end-users

Condominiums, large C&I and

utility scale end-users

  • Multiutilities
  • EPC

Financials

Revenues

140,0

120,0

Extraordinary market

100,0

conditions, stemming

from Superbonus

80,0

subsidy

60,0

126,5

40,0

63,3

51,5

20,0

12,5

20,3

0,0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

EU & Extra-EU Revenues

20,0

€26m order from

15,0

Austrian

motorway co

Acquisition of

DACH-focused

10,0

system integrator

19,0

Enermore

14,6

5,0

6,7

0,0

2021

2022

2023

2024

EBITDA

35,0

30,0

25,0

20,0

15,0

32,2

10,0

5,0

2,1

10,4

10,1

1,2

0,0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

XL System Revenues

5,0

4,0

3,0

2,0

3,8

4,4

1,0

0,8

0,0

2021

2022

2023

