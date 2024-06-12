London Roadshow 13th June 2024
Today's
Speakers
Davide Tinazzi
Co-Founder & CEO
- PhD in Engineering, Master in Project and Innovation Management
-
Former Project Manager
in the field of nanotechnology
- Served as COO in former Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems
Daniele Manfroi
CFO
- MBA, Degree in Business Management, post- graduate Master in Environmental Management
- Former Auditor in Quality, and EHS certification
- Served as Quality and EHS manager in Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems
2
Contents
Energy At A Glance
Introduction to the company and current global positioning
FY 2023 Financial Results
Annex
3
Powering the energy of the future.
For over 10 years, we have been creating storage and management systems of all sizes, from home to industry, up to grid scale.
Energy was founded in 2013 with a dream:
make clean energy accessible to everyone, and at any time of day.
We develop systems that store energy from every sources, and combined with our advanced software, we empower everyone
to store, monitor, and manage renewable
energy like never before.
4
Snapshot
Our zeroCO2 Product Range
From Residential to Commercial to Grid-scale
Our Services
- Project design and management
- Energy Management Systems integration
- Predictive data analysis (down to single cell)
- Arbitrage and trading
- Weather forecast integration
- Services to the grid
1000 MW System supplied to strawberry farm in Sicily, with EMS system allowing solar autoconsumption + arbitrage and weather planning
Facts and Figures:
62,000+
~7%*
300+ MW
1+ GWh
storage systems sold by
Share of Italian BESS
total power of storage
capacity sold by Energy
Energy since 2013
market
systems sold by Energy
since 2013
since 2013
*Source: company estimate based on Gaudi data
5
Sustaining Growth: Global Megatrend
BESS a key component of most countries' pathway to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, driven by regulation and awareness of the urgency for a sustainable energy transition.
GLOBAL
ITALY
Others
Japan
Australia
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Solar + BESS Pay-back7-8years, thanks to 50% deductibility
Energy Communities - €5.7bnset aside for subsidising tariffs and investments.
Pay-back for businesses can be as low as 5-6yearswithout subsidies.
EU-funded PNRR recovery plan €6.3bnfor energy efficiency
Italy
US
Germany
BNEF cumulative residential energy storage forecast (source: Bloomberg NEF's battery market analysis Nov. 2023)
Grid-scale
€17.7bn allocated for storage site
auctions by national grid operator Terna
EUROPE
Made-in-EU
EU passing laws encouraging renewables
projects to "Buy European"
Grid-scale
Recent study* says €28bn by 2030
Forecasts
* Aurora Energy Research
6
Strategic Positioning
Energy insourced some strategic hardware and software manufacturing activities, thus becoming a Full System Integrator (BESS integrated manufacturer) and controlling a significant part of ESS value chain. Investing in acquisitions for vertical integration and digitalization remains a consistent point of the strategy pursued.
2013
2021
2023
Pure battery
System or product
Integrated battery
Pure software
Advanced System
producers
integrator
producer
provider
Integrator
Full System Integrator
Reference national and international players for each market position:
7
Northern Italy's First Gigafactory
Construction started in 2023 on 11,000 m2 site for cobalt-free LFP
Completion scheduled for Q1 2026
Grant secured for €7.15m Out of €40m total investment required
First battery due to roll off in 2024
Security of supply from JV with Pylon Technologies -
worldwide leader for storage batteries manufacturing
Production
Capacity in
Sold in 21-23
End 2024 Capacity
Full Capacity (Q1 26)
Context
>500 MWh
700MWh
7.7 GWh
8
Go-to-Market
Energy's sales network consists of both electrical goods distributors and photovoltaic specialists. Energy also works with large European EPCs. Energy does not sell
directly to the final consumer.
Selected supplies based on technical specifications dictated by Energy
Small&Large ESS
(zeroCO2 branded)
Product sales
Small&Large ESS
(white label)
Product sales
Extra Large ESS
(zeroCO2 branded)
Product and cloud monitoring system service sales
Distributors
Italian and EU
- Specialists
- Generalists
Value-added resellers
EPC contractors
Utilities
Installers
Residential and Small
C&I end-users
- Multiutilities
- Installers
Residential end-users
Condominiums, large C&I and
utility scale end-users
- Multiutilities
- EPC
9
Financials
Revenues
140,0
120,0
Extraordinary market
100,0
conditions, stemming
from Superbonus
80,0
subsidy
60,0
126,5
40,0
63,3
51,5
20,0
12,5
20,3
0,0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
EU & Extra-EU Revenues
20,0
•
€26m order from
15,0
Austrian
motorway co
•
Acquisition of
DACH-focused
10,0
system integrator
19,0
Enermore
14,6
5,0
6,7
0,0
2021
2022
2023
2024
EBITDA
35,0
30,0
25,0
20,0
15,0
32,2
10,0
5,0
2,1
10,4
10,1
1,2
0,0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
XL System Revenues
5,0
4,0
3,0
2,0
3,8
4,4
1,0
0,8
0,0
10
2021
2022
2023
