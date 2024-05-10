Since over 10 years, we have been creating storage systems for renewable energy of all sizes, from home to industry, up to grid scale.

Power the energy of the future.

Energy was founded in 2013 with a dream: make clean energy accessible to

everyone, and at any time of day.

We develop systems that store energy from every sources, and combined with our advanced software, we empower everyone

to store, monitor, and manage renewable

energy like never before.

50+ employees

Italian company