German Spring Conference 2024
Frankfurt - 14th May, 2024
Today's
Speakers
Davide Tinazzi
Co-Founder & CEO
- PhD in Engineering, Master in Project and Innovation Management
-
Former Project Manager
in the field of nanotechnology
- Served as COO in former Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems
Daniele Manfroi
CFO
- MBA, Degree in Business Management, post- graduate Master in Environmental Management
- Former Auditor in Quality, and EHS certification
- Served as Quality and EHS manager in Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems
2
Agenda
Energy At A Glance
Introduction to the company and current global positioning
FY 2023 Financial Result
Question & Answers
Annex
3
Power the energy of the future.
Since over 10 years, we have been creating storage systems for renewable energy of all sizes, from home to industry, up to grid scale.
Energy was founded in 2013 with a dream: make clean energy accessible to
everyone, and at any time of day.
We develop systems that store energy from every sources, and combined with our advanced software, we empower everyone
to store, monitor, and manage renewable
energy like never before.
50+ employees
Italian company
4
Global Megatrend: Sustaining Growth
Electricity storage is a key component of almost any reasonable pathway to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
Growth in all major markets in the decade between 2020 and 2030 will be driven by widespread regulation and the Paris 2030 targets, as well as by awareness of the urgency and need for a correct and sustainable energy transition.
Figure 1: BNEF cumulative residential energy storage
forecast (source: Bloomberg NEF's battery market analysis Nov. 2023)
Others
Japan
Australia
Italy
US
Germany
The global residential storage market has grown very rapidly in recent years, with particularly significant progress in some markets which, well in advance of many others, have embarked on a virtuous path, not least driven by the consequences resulting from the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Among these stand out the United States, Japan, Australia and, in Europe, Germany and Italy. According to estimates developed by BloombergNEF, these 5 countries represent approximately 88% of the cumulative residential battery storage capacity installed at the end of 2023, estimated at 15GW/34GWh.
5
Who We Are
Energy S.p.A., founded in 2013, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, is an Italian BESS integrated manufacturer.
Energy manufactures Battery Energy Storage Systems, combining locally-produced components with proprietary software and cloud platform. Products, sold under the company's brand "zeroCO2", range from residential, commercial, industrial and agrivoltaic market segments, to Grid Scale and Electric Mobility.
Product Offering for Every Scale.
zeroCO2 small
zeroCO2 large
zeroCO2 sun
zeroCO2 Extra Large (XL)
For residential PV
For SMEs and mid-
charger
From industrial facilities (100kWh) to renewable energy integration and grid support, grid
with batteries
sized plants
Smart EV charging
scale PV projects (+1MWh)
Facts and Figures
62,000+
300+ MW
1+ GWh
storage systems sold by
total power of storage
capacity sold by Energy
systems sold by Energy
Energy since 2013
since 2013
since 2013
6
Strategic Positioning
Energy insourced some strategic hardware and software manufacturing activities, thus becoming a Full System Integrator (BESS integrated manufacturer) and controlling a significant part of ESS value chain. Investing in acquisitions for vertical integration and digitalization remains a consistent point of the strategy pursued.
Pure battery
System or product
Integrated battery
Pure software
Advanced System
Full System Integrator
producers
integrator
producer
provider
Integrator
(BESS integrated manufacturer)
Reference national and international players for each market position:
7
Go-to-Market
Energy's sales network consists of both electrical goods distributors and photovoltaic specialists. Energy also works with large European EPCs. Energy does not sell
directly to the final consumer.
Selected supplies based on technical specifications dictated by Energy
Small&Large ESS
(zeroCO2 branded)
Product sales
Small&Large ESS
(white label)
Product sales
Extra Large ESS
(zeroCO2 branded)
Product and cloud monitoring system service sales
Distributors
Italian and EU
- Specialists
- Generalists
Value-added resellers
EPC contractors
Utilities
Installers
Residential and Small
C&I end-users
- Multiutilities
- Installers
Residential end-users
Condominiums, large C&I and
utility scale end-users
- Multiutilities
- EPC
8
Company Achievements
Reference player in the Italian
Commercial & Industrial market for
BESS solutions
Increased our international presence in EU markets
Finalized M&A in Cloud solutions
Insourced and industrialised
production phases
Solid and committed suppliers' and clients' relationships and core shareholding base
Reinforced organizational structure
Reacted rapidly to adverse market conditions
Gigafactory permits received, PNRR funding obtained and construction started
9
Recent Key Facts
For Energy, the months of 2023 and the initial months of 2024 have been important to lay the foundations for future growth and outline strategic trajectories: a greater degree of internal product assembly, a greater offer of digital services to customers and constant attention towards sustainable energy transition for the benefit of communities.
JV with PylonTech
The production capacity is expected to be of 600-800 batteries/day by the end of 2023 and will be 10 times higher by the end of 2025
Feb, 2023
July, 2023
- 7.15 M from NRRP for the
Italian Gigafactory
Approval from Invitalia of a funding in relation to the Strategic Production Chain Development Contract
"Renewables and Batteries", as outlined in the Italian NRRP
Nov, 2023
EU's Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) will give a further boost to the green transition:
- The legislative proposal aims to increase the productivity of strategic zero-emission technologies to support the transition towards clean energy.
- The objective is for the Union's global strategic production capacity for net-zero emissions technologies to reach at least 40% of the annual deployment needs by 2030
Jan, 2024
Feb, 2024
Acquisition of Cloud Computing Srl
Signing of a preliminary agreement for the acquisition of the Cloud
Computing S.r.l.'s line of business, company engaged since 2016 in the development of
software with IoT applications
Kick off of the testing phase for the first lithium battery production line of the new Gigafactory
Start of the testing phase of the first production line of
lithium batteries, LFP type and Made in Italy, at the Gigafactory that Energy is building within its HQ
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Energy S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 18:30:04 UTC.