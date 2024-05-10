German Spring Conference 2024

Frankfurt - 14th May, 2024

Today's

Speakers

Davide Tinazzi

Co-Founder & CEO

  • PhD in Engineering, Master in Project and Innovation Management
  • Former Project Manager
    in the field of nanotechnology
  • Served as COO in former Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems

Daniele Manfroi

CFO

  • MBA, Degree in Business Management, post- graduate Master in Environmental Management
  • Former Auditor in Quality, and EHS certification
  • Served as Quality and EHS manager in Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems

Agenda

Energy At A Glance

Introduction to the company and current global positioning

FY 2023 Financial Result

Question & Answers

Annex

Power the energy of the future.

Since over 10 years, we have been creating storage systems for renewable energy of all sizes, from home to industry, up to grid scale.

Energy was founded in 2013 with a dream: make clean energy accessible to

everyone, and at any time of day.

We develop systems that store energy from every sources, and combined with our advanced software, we empower everyone

to store, monitor, and manage renewable

energy like never before.

50+ employees

Italian company

Global Megatrend: Sustaining Growth

Electricity storage is a key component of almost any reasonable pathway to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Growth in all major markets in the decade between 2020 and 2030 will be driven by widespread regulation and the Paris 2030 targets, as well as by awareness of the urgency and need for a correct and sustainable energy transition.

Figure 1: BNEF cumulative residential energy storage

forecast (source: Bloomberg NEF's battery market analysis Nov. 2023)

Others

Japan

Australia

Italy

US

Germany

The global residential storage market has grown very rapidly in recent years, with particularly significant progress in some markets which, well in advance of many others, have embarked on a virtuous path, not least driven by the consequences resulting from the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Among these stand out the United States, Japan, Australia and, in Europe, Germany and Italy. According to estimates developed by BloombergNEF, these 5 countries represent approximately 88% of the cumulative residential battery storage capacity installed at the end of 2023, estimated at 15GW/34GWh.

Who We Are

Energy S.p.A., founded in 2013, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, is an Italian BESS integrated manufacturer.

Energy manufactures Battery Energy Storage Systems, combining locally-produced components with proprietary software and cloud platform. Products, sold under the company's brand "zeroCO2", range from residential, commercial, industrial and agrivoltaic market segments, to Grid Scale and Electric Mobility.

Product Offering for Every Scale.

zeroCO2 small

zeroCO2 large

zeroCO2 sun

zeroCO2 Extra Large (XL)

For residential PV

For SMEs and mid-

charger

From industrial facilities (100kWh) to renewable energy integration and grid support, grid

with batteries

sized plants

Smart EV charging

scale PV projects (+1MWh)

Facts and Figures

62,000+

300+ MW

1+ GWh

storage systems sold by

total power of storage

capacity sold by Energy

systems sold by Energy

Energy since 2013

since 2013

since 2013

Strategic Positioning

Energy insourced some strategic hardware and software manufacturing activities, thus becoming a Full System Integrator (BESS integrated manufacturer) and controlling a significant part of ESS value chain. Investing in acquisitions for vertical integration and digitalization remains a consistent point of the strategy pursued.

Pure battery

System or product

Integrated battery

Pure software

Advanced System

Full System Integrator

producers

integrator

producer

provider

Integrator

(BESS integrated manufacturer)

Reference national and international players for each market position:

Go-to-Market

Energy's sales network consists of both electrical goods distributors and photovoltaic specialists. Energy also works with large European EPCs. Energy does not sell

directly to the final consumer.

Selected supplies based on technical specifications dictated by Energy

Small&Large ESS

(zeroCO2 branded)

Product sales

Small&Large ESS

(white label)

Product sales

Extra Large ESS

(zeroCO2 branded)

Product and cloud monitoring system service sales

Distributors

Italian and EU

  • Specialists
  • Generalists

Value-added resellers

EPC contractors

Utilities

Installers

Residential and Small

C&I end-users

  • Multiutilities
  • Installers

Residential end-users

Condominiums, large C&I and

utility scale end-users

  • Multiutilities
  • EPC

Company Achievements

Reference player in the Italian

Commercial & Industrial market for

BESS solutions

Increased our international presence in EU markets

Finalized M&A in Cloud solutions

Insourced and industrialised

production phases

Solid and committed suppliers' and clients' relationships and core shareholding base

Reinforced organizational structure

Reacted rapidly to adverse market conditions

Gigafactory permits received, PNRR funding obtained and construction started

Recent Key Facts

For Energy, the months of 2023 and the initial months of 2024 have been important to lay the foundations for future growth and outline strategic trajectories: a greater degree of internal product assembly, a greater offer of digital services to customers and constant attention towards sustainable energy transition for the benefit of communities.

JV with PylonTech

The production capacity is expected to be of 600-800 batteries/day by the end of 2023 and will be 10 times higher by the end of 2025

Feb, 2023

July, 2023

  • 7.15 M from NRRP for the
    Italian Gigafactory

Approval from Invitalia of a funding in relation to the Strategic Production Chain Development Contract

"Renewables and Batteries", as outlined in the Italian NRRP

Nov, 2023

EU's Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) will give a further boost to the green transition:

  • The legislative proposal aims to increase the productivity of strategic zero-emission technologies to support the transition towards clean energy.
  • The objective is for the Union's global strategic production capacity for net-zero emissions technologies to reach at least 40% of the annual deployment needs by 2030

Jan, 2024

Feb, 2024

Acquisition of Cloud Computing Srl

Signing of a preliminary agreement for the acquisition of the Cloud

Computing S.r.l.'s line of business, company engaged since 2016 in the development of

software with IoT applications

Kick off of the testing phase for the first lithium battery production line of the new Gigafactory

Start of the testing phase of the first production line of

lithium batteries, LFP type and Made in Italy, at the Gigafactory that Energy is building within its HQ

