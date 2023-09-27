Disclaimer

"This presentation and the information contained herein (unless otherwise indicated), are provided by Energy S.p.A. ("Energy") solely for informational purposes. By attending this presentation or otherwise viewing this presentation, or having access to the corresponding information, you are agreeing to be bound by the following. This presentation and its contents are strictly confidential and may not be distributed or passed on to any other person or published or reproduced, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose.

The content of this document has a merely informative and provisional nature and is not to be construed as providing investment advice. This document does not constitute a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer of securities for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities of Energy, in any jurisdiction, including but not limited to the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful.

Neither this document nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. The shares of Energy S.p.A. (the "shares"), as referred to in this document, have not been registered and will not be registered pursuant to the USA Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or pursuant to the corresponding regulations in force in the other countries, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US citizens unless these securities are registered in compliance with the Securities Act, or if an exemption from the requirements of Registration by the Securities Act is set forth.

The information herein does not intend to be comprehensive or to include all the information that a potential or existing investor may wish to have. In all cases, the interested parties must carry out their own investigations and analyses of Energy which may include an analysis of the data of this document, but they must also include an analysis of other documents, including the financial statements for the period. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding Energy results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets.

The information contained in this presentation is provided as of the date of this presentation and is subject to change without notice. The information contained in this document may be updated, completed, revised and amended and such information may change materially in the future. Energy is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither Energy, its shareholders, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. Any proposed terms in this presentation are indicative only. The distribution of this document and any related presentation in other jurisdictions than Italy may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document or any related presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such other jurisdiction."