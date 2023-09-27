(Alliance News) - Energy's board of directors on Wednesday approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a net profit of EUR5.5 million, or 14 percent of revenues, down from the same period in 2022 when it was EUR10.7 million, or 20.0 percent of revenues.

Sales revenue was EUR39.3 million, down 26%, compared to EUR53.3 million in H1 2022.

Ebitda was EUR8.5 million - or 22% of revenues - with margins in line with expectations, down from EUR14.8 million in H1 2022.

Ebitda reaches EUR8.0 million in the first half, with a margin of 20 percent of revenues compared to EUR14.6 million - 28 percent of revenues - recorded in H1 2022, also in line with target profitability.

Net financial debt was EUR4.6 million. This figure is down from December 31, 2022, when it was EUR8.2 million, due to operating cash generation and the collection of trade receivables from fiscal 2022, which more than offset the payment of trade payables.

Energy Wednesday trades in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR1.92 per share.

