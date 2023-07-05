(Alliance News) - Energy Spa reported Wednesday that Davide Tinazzi, the company's chief executive officer, viewed preliminary sales figures for the first half of the year, which ended at EUR39.0 million compared with EUR53.3 million as of June 30, 2022. Ebitda margin was 20%.

The release states that there is "no reason not to confirm, in light of current market dynamics, business strategy, and ongoing negotiations, the medium-term growth forecasts for the period 2023- 2024 equal to a CAGR of 30 percent and a margin of 20 percent, in line with what was declared at the IPO."

The order book as of June 30 is being updated and will be disclosed to the market, as per the financial calendar, on July 19.

Tinazzi commented, "In the face of the scenario of uncertainty that we have gone through in these first six months of the fiscal year, we have maintained and defended a margin of 20 percent, in line with what was declared at the IPO. From our observatory, we can say that our positioning in the sector, also thanks to European regulation, allows us to seize many opportunities."

"The organization we are giving ourselves reflects a strong desire to respond to the needs of customers in the various international outlet markets, where the potential is enormous. The expected shift in demand from the residential to the commercial and industrial segments is confirmed to be the winning element behind our strategy, while the transition phase that the residential segment is going through represents a transition for us that, although impactful, has not found us unprepared."

Energy closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR3.00 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.