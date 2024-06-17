(Alliance News) - Energy Spa announced Monday that as a result of recent acquisitions, the Energy Group, a leading full system technology manufacturer in Battery Energy Storage Systems and provider of cloud and engineering services, has been formed.

In fact, the parent company Energy Spa has created a widespread network of companies with vertical expertise covering the entire energy storage system supply chain, from the production and installation of both large-scale and residential systems to the production of LFP batteries through the Gigafactory Project.

The supply that, post-acquisitions, the Energy group can provide to customers includes not only the storage system, but also advanced management software to optimize energy savings and maximize performance, as well as partner support with project engineering, execution and maintenance services.

In this new corporate guise, the group will be exhibiting at the Intersolar trade fair in Munich, a landmark event for the international solar industry to be held June 19-21, at which the Energy group will showcase indoor and outdoor Commercial and Industrial size storage systems suitable for the European market.

"We are presenting ourselves at Intersolar with a new outfit, that of a group positioned along the entire renewables supply chain," commented Davide Tinazzi, managing director of the Energy group.

"We are now positioned and ready to seize the opportunities that will arise from the energy market, starting with the integration of storage systems in power generation plants of different types and in particular large plants, a competence that will prove strategic for both the agrivoltaic market and the development of Energy Communities. Finally, the geographic proximity to the D-A-CH area allows it to be a reference point in the Italian and international energy scene, thanks to its ability to integrate innovative solutions and comprehensive services for an efficient and sustainable energy transition."

Energy's stock is up 3.3 percent at EUR1.43 per share.

