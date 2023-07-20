(Alliance News) - Energy Spa reported that it closed the first half of the year with revenues of EUR39 million, down from EUR53.3 million in the same period last year.

Order backlog dropped to EUR6.5 million from EUR43.8 million, however, which was composed of 70 percent of 2021 backlog outstanding due to material shortages.

Ebitda margin is 20%, in line with corporate expectations and what was expected at IPO.

Commercial visibility on revenues for the second half of the year is supported by the expected increase in order backlog due to increased supply chain liquidity, confirmed and updated annual agreements in early July from major customers, and the expected maturation of orders in the Commercial & Industrial category.

"Energy's management believes that in fiscal year 2023 it will be able to achieve close to the amount of revenues achieved in the previous year and an Ebitda margin of 20 percent. In addition, thanks to the opening of grid services markets to storage systems, a strong growth in 2024 of the large storage systems market is expected by leading strategic research companies on the sector; therefore, Energy confirms the 2024 targets communicated to the market at the IPO, with CAGR 2022 -2024 of revenues equal to 30 percent and Ebitda margin equal to 20 percent," the company explained.

