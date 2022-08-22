Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday he would
step down from his positions as director of the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and as
chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden in December.
Fauci, 81, will also step down as chief of the NIAID
Laboratory of Immunoregulation.
"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not
retiring," Fauci said. "After more than 50 years of government
service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I
still have so much energy and passion for my field."
The infectious disease expert has been the NIAID director
since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the U.S. government's
efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Fauci told Reuters that he planned to retire by
the end of President Joe Biden's first term, but it could come
much earlier than that.
