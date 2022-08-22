Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Energy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENY   IT0005500712

ENERGY S.P.A.

(ENY)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:36 2022-08-22 am EDT
2.500 EUR   -2.53%
11:45aGermany's Scholz kicks off Canada visit focused on minerals, energy
RE
11:37aFIRST OIL : Saudi Oil Minister Says 'Disconnect' in Oil Futures May Force Action From OPEC+
MT
11:26aFauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

08/22/2022 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday he would step down from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and as chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden in December.

Fauci, 81, will also step down as chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

"While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring," Fauci said. "After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field."

The infectious disease expert has been the NIAID director since 1984, and in 2020 became the face of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Fauci told Reuters that he planned to retire by the end of President Joe Biden's first term, but it could come much earlier than that. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENERGY S.P.A.
11:45aGermany's Scholz kicks off Canada visit focused on minerals, energy
RE
11:37aFIRST OIL : Saudi Oil Minister Says 'Disconnect' in Oil Futures May Force Action From OPEC..
MT
11:26aFauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head
RE
11:18aEurope braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports
RE
11:16aCannabis, energy stocks drag TSX to near three-week low
RE
11:02aNeo Performance To Acquire Rare Earths License In Greenland From Hudson For US$3.5 Mill..
MT
11:01aTrillion Energy Offers Update on Uranus Drilling Rig; Down 2.6%
MT
10:55aCiti foreign exchange global head Tuchman to depart - memo
RE
10:43aAvanti Energy Changes Name to Avanti Helium
MT
10:35aFluence Energy Wins Contract for Mexico Solar Project Performance Optimization
MT
More news
Chart ENERGY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Energy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish