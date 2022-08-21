German economy minister rules out keeping nuclear plants running to save gas

* Economy minister says nuclear plants save minimal gas
* May have to keep plant running in Bavaria for network
stability
* Scholz says nuclear plant stress test results due within
weeks
BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert
Habeck ruled out on Sunday extending the lifespan of the
country's three remaining nuclear power plants in order to save
gas, saying it would save at most 2 percent of gas use.
These savings were not sufficient to be worth reopening the
debate about the exit from nuclear energy given the consensus on
the topic, he said during a discussion with citizens at the
government's open-door day.
Former Chancellor Angela Merkel initiated legislation to
halt the use of nuclear power by the end of this year after the
Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 with a majority of voters in
favour. But attitudes are shifting amid fears of an energy
crisis this winter following a decline in Russian gas deliveries
- with the three-way coalition itself divided on the matter.
"It is the wrong decision given the little we would save,"
said Habeck, a member of the Greens party, which has it roots in
the anti-nuclear movement of the 1970s and 80s.
On the other side of the debate, Finance Minister Christian
Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats reiterated his stance
that it would be better to extend the lifespans of nuclear
plants for a limited time than to bring coal plants back online.
"We shouldn't be too picky, but reserve all possibilities,"
he said, adding that he would be open to an extension of
"several years" in the current circumstances.
Separately to the debate over gas savings measures, Habeck
said he was open to extending the lifespan of one nuclear power
plant in Bavaria if a stress test showed this was necessary to
ensure the stability and supply of the electricity network in
winter, he said.
Habeck accused the southern state and manufacturing hub,
which depends on gas-fired power plants and has few coal-fired
plants, of possibly contributing to problems by failing build up
wind power production and improve the network.
The fact that Germany is having to supply France with
electricity due to a drop in nuclear output is another factor at
play.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the result of the stress
test should come towards the end of the month, or the beginning
of next month - and only then would a decision be made.
The situation in France, where nearly half its reactors are
offline because of corrosion problems and maintenance, showed
how problematic the technology was though, he said.
New plants were so expensive that they pushed up electricity
prices unlike renewable energies, he said.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Sarah
Marsh; editing by David Evans)