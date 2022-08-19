Germany's Scholz to testify over handling of multibillion-euro tax fraud

* Scholz to testify to Hamburg lawmakers over fraud handling
BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is
to testify in front of lawmakers on Friday over his role as
Hamburg mayor in tackling a multibillion-euro tax fraud in a
case that threatens to tarnish him even as he battles multiple
crises.
In the scheme of "cum-ex" or dividend stripping, banks and
investors would swiftly trade shares of companies around their
dividend payout day, blurring stock ownership and allowing
multiple parties to falsely reclaim tax rebates on dividends.
The loophole, now closed, took on a political dimension in
the northern port of Hamburg due to authorities' sluggishness
under the mayorship of Scholz at demanding repayment of millions
of euros gained under the scheme by local bank Warburg.
Warburg, which plays a big role in Germany's second largest
city, eventually paid its tax bill of around 50 million euros
($50.31 million) after the federal finance ministry intervened.
The case threatens to undermine the chancellor even as he is
trying to hold his fractious coalition together in the face of
public discontent over soaring energy inflation.
His popularity is already lagging that of his economy and
foreign ministers, while just 58% of Germans think he is doing a
good job compared to an average of around 70% for his
predecessor Angela Merkel during her 16 years in office.
His Social Democrat Party (SPD) meanwhile has slipped into
third place in polls behind the opposition conservatives and
junior coalition partners the Greens.
"It all stinks to high heaven and simply cannot have
happened without political influence," Richard Seelmaecker,
representative of the opposition conservatives on the committee,
told broadcaster NTV.
Scholz, who has dismissed suggestions of any impropriety in
his handling of the affair, is due to face a Hamburg
parliamentary committee of inquiry investigating the matter in a
hearing on Friday from 1400 CET (1200 GMT).
"This has been an issue for two and a half years now,"
Scholz recently told reporters. "Countless files have been
studied, countless people have been heard. The result is always:
There has been no political influence."
200,000 EUROS IN A SAFE
Finance Minister Christian Lindner, from the junior
coalition party, the pro-business Free Democrats, which is also
lagging in polls, lent the chancellor his support.
"I have always understood Olaf Scholz to be a person of
integrity, whether I was in the opposition or as now in
government - and I have no reason to doubt that now," Lindner
told the Rheinische Post newspaper.
Prominent Greens have kept quiet on the affair after
criticising Scholz about it while in opposition.
Recent headlines that prosecutors probing the scheme in
Hamburg discovered 200,000 euros in the safe of a local
politician from Scholz's ruling Social Democrats reignited
suspicions of political intervention on the bank's behalf.
Scholz has denied any knowledge of this cash or its origin
and said he no longer has contact with the lawmaker involved.
The lawmaker did not respond to a request for comment.
The chancellor already faced Hamburg lawmakers last year and
acknowledged then having a series of meetings with the then
chairman of Warburg but said he could not recall details.
"He only admits what can be proven," said Seelmaecker.
One of the prosecutors' recent findings is a discrepancy
between the many calendar entries of Hamburg authorities
mentioning the Warburg bank and "cum-ex" and the few emails on
the topic, Der Spiegel magazine wrote, citing the prosecutors
report.
"This suggests a targeted deletion(of emails)," Spiegel
cited the report as saying.
A representative for corruption watchdog Transparency
International Stephan Ohme said it was simply implausible that
Scholz could not remember his discussions with the Warburg
chairman.
"Scholz should moreover show what he actively did to tackle
Warburg's involvement in Cum-Ex transactions" he told the Funke
media group. "It is his political responsibility."
($1 = 0.9939 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Additional Reporting by Hans
Seidenstuecker; editing by Grant McCool and Andrew Cawthorne)