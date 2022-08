The document did not mention the compensation budget for state energy firms. The government has allocated a total of 502 trillion rupiah of energy subsidies and compensations for 2022 in order to keep some fuel prices and energy tariffs unchanged.

($1 = 14,765.0000 rupiah)

