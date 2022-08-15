Kosovo cancels power cuts for now after securing Albanian supplies

PRISTINA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kosovo's energy ministry said
on Monday it was cancelling planned power cuts for the time
being as it had managed to secure electricity from neighbouring
Albania, although it did not say how long the arrangement would
last.
Albania, which is reliant on hydro power, is facing a
drought and so also having to import energy.
Earlier, Kosovo’s energy distribution company, KEDS, started
power cuts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) because of a lack of domestic
production and high import prices.
“Consumers will have six hours on and two hours off,” KEDS
spokesperson Viktor Buzhala had told Reuters.
Kosovo and Albania have an agreement to share electricity,
with Kosovars typically needing more in winter to heat their
homes and Albanians more in summer for air conditioning.
Buzhala had said KEDS was getting only 500 MWh/h from
lignite power plants and renewables and that consumption was up
to 800 MWh/h.
In a statement on Sunday, KEDS had said it and the country's
transmission system operator, KOSTT, could not afford to import
electricity and must rely on domestic production.
About 90% of Kosovo's electricity production is from coal,
and power utility KEK has said it has shut down almost half of
its generators for regular maintenance to prepare them for
winter.
Electricity consumption tends to more than double in the
winter.
"If we are getting blackouts now, what will happen in
winter? Will we freeze?" said Pristina resident Milaim Berisha.
Similar power cuts were introduced last December, when
consumption rose to record levels as temperatures dropped below
freezing.
Earlier this month, Kosovo's parliament declared a 60-day
energy state of emergency to help the government take steps to
cope with the crisis, including power cuts.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Mark
Potter)