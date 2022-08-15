Kosovo starts power cuts as a result of energy crisis

PRISTINA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kosovo’s energy distribution
company, KEDS, said it would start power cuts at 8 a.m. on
Monday because of a lack of domestic production and high import
prices.
“Consumers will have six hours on and two hours off,” KEDS
spokesperson Viktor Buzhala told Reuters. The company did not
say when the cuts would end.
Buzhala said that the company is getting only 500 MWh/h from
lignite power plants and renewables and that consumption is
reaching up to 800 MWh/h.
In a statement on Sunday, KEDS said that it and the
country's transmission system operator, KOSTT, could not afford
to import electricity and must rely on domestic production.
About 90% of the country's electricity production is from
coal, and the power utility KEK has said it had shut down almost
half of its generators for regular maintenance to prepare them
for winter.
Electricity consumption tends to more than double in winter
because homes use it for heating.
"If we are getting blackouts now, what will happen in
winter? Will we freeze?" said Pristina resident Milaim Berisha,
who was checking the distributor's app to find out when power
would stop at his house.
Similar power cuts were introduced last December, when
consumption rose to record levels as temperatures dropped below
zero degrees Celsius.
In early August, Kosovo's parliament declared a 60-day
energy state of emergency to help the government take whatever
steps are necessary to cope with the crisis, including power
cuts.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci. Editing by Gerry Doyle)