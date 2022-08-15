Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Energy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENY   IT0005500712

ENERGY S.P.A.

(ENY)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-12 am EDT
2.670 EUR   +0.19%
04:24aKosovo starts power cuts as a result of energy crisis
RE
04:12aBILL GATES : South Korea's SK invests $250 million in Bill Gates' TerraPower for nuclear power tech
RE
04:12aAramco Reaches Record First-Half Profit Driven By Sky-High Energy Prices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kosovo starts power cuts as a result of energy crisis

08/15/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRISTINA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kosovo’s energy distribution company, KEDS, said it would start power cuts at 8 a.m. on Monday because of a lack of domestic production and high import prices.

“Consumers will have six hours on and two hours off,” KEDS spokesperson Viktor Buzhala told Reuters. The company did not say when the cuts would end.

Buzhala said that the company is getting only 500 MWh/h from lignite power plants and renewables and that consumption is reaching up to 800 MWh/h.

In a statement on Sunday, KEDS said that it and the country's transmission system operator, KOSTT, could not afford to import electricity and must rely on domestic production.

About 90% of the country's electricity production is from coal, and the power utility KEK has said it had shut down almost half of its generators for regular maintenance to prepare them for winter.

Electricity consumption tends to more than double in winter because homes use it for heating.

"If we are getting blackouts now, what will happen in winter? Will we freeze?" said Pristina resident Milaim Berisha, who was checking the distributor's app to find out when power would stop at his house.

Similar power cuts were introduced last December, when consumption rose to record levels as temperatures dropped below zero degrees Celsius.

In early August, Kosovo's parliament declared a 60-day energy state of emergency to help the government take whatever steps are necessary to cope with the crisis, including power cuts. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENERGY S.P.A.
04:24aKosovo starts power cuts as a result of energy crisis
RE
04:12aBILL GATES : South Korea's SK invests $250 million in Bill Gates' TerraPower for nuclear p..
RE
04:12aAramco Reaches Record First-Half Profit Driven By Sky-High Energy Prices
MT
04:05aSaudi inflation rises to 2.7% in July on higher food prices
RE
04:02aHong Kong Court Winds Up NewOcean Energy
MT
04:01aPound's Moves After UK Data May Be Limited
DJ
03:48aAustralian Shares Track Wall Street Gains Amid Signs of Peaking Inflation
MT
03:46aS.African coal producer Seriti acquires renewable energy firm Windlab
RE
03:17aAustralian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes
RE
03:07aFTSE 100 Seen Higher as Traders Weigh China Data, Rate Cut
DJ
More news
Chart ENERGY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Energy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish