Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Energy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENY   IT0005500712

ENERGY S.P.A.

(ENY)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-22 am EDT
2.500 EUR   -2.53%
02:23pGermany, Canada to boost energy, mineral ties as they decarbonize
RE
02:01pMexico's inflation expected to hit 8.51% in first half of August
RE
01:36pU.S. crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's inflation expected to hit 8.51% in first half of August

08/22/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexican pesos are seen in this picture illustration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation likely accelerated in the first half of August, a Reuters poll showed Monday, hitting the upper end of the central bank's current forecast and reinforcing bets policymakers will again hike the key interest rate in September.

The median forecast of 14 analysts expects annual inflation to climb to 8.51% during the first half of the month, from 8.14% in the second half of July.

In its last monetary policy statement on Aug. 11, the Bank of Mexico projected annual headline inflation would peak at 8.5% during the third quarter, substantially higher than its target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, was forecast to reach 7.8%, the highest rate since December 2000, according to the poll.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a record 8.5% at its August meeting, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy decision as Mexican inflation surged to an over two-decade high.

Banxico has increased rates by a total of 450 basis points over its last 10 monetary policy meetings as it struggles to bring inflation to target.

It is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting on Sept. 29.

During the first half of August, Mexican consumer prices are estimated to have increased by 0.36%, compared to the previous half-month period, with core inflation seen rising 0.34%, according to the Reuters poll.,

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish consumer price data for the first half of August on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENERGY S.P.A.
02:23pGermany, Canada to boost energy, mineral ties as they decarbonize
RE
02:01pMexico's inflation expected to hit 8.51% in first half of August
RE
01:36pU.S. crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985
RE
01:10pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Paring Morning Losses While Natural Gas Continues..
MT
01:02pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Drop, Treasury Yields Advance
MT
12:58pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:52pSaudi says OPEC+ can cut output to address oil slump - report
RE
12:46pCanada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau
RE
12:43pEuropean Bourses Close Lower; Bundesbank Chief's Recession Warning Pulls Down DAX
MT
12:15pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Investors Eye Fed -2-
DJ
More news
Chart ENERGY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Energy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish