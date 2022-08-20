Pilgrims perform dance on Bulgarian mountain

Location: Rila mountain, Bulgaria

Some 2,500 white-clad followers of the Universal White Brotherhood society

gathered next to a glacial lake to celebrate their divine new year

Followers say its name does not refer to ethnicity or race

The highlight of the celebration is known as 'paneurhythmy'

a ritual aimed to help devotees connect with cosmic energy

(Milena Yordanova, Follower) "The paneurhythmy dance is a combination of sound, movement, thought and song. In fact, these light forces and energy come down to us and spread to the whole earth, so it is a kind of act of wanting the whole earth to rise up so that people can live better and in harmony."

The society was set up by Bulgarian spiritual teacher Peter Deunov in the 1920s

It combines a form of Christianity with Indian mysticism

"The White Brotherhood was founded by the teacher Peter Deunov. What is interesting this year is that it is the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the school he founded in 1922, the so-called Rila School. Students go up the mountain every year between August 1 and August 22, to perform, talk, blend in with nature, and pray for peace and harmony."