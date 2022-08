Food prices rose by 12%, non-food inflation increased by 5% while transport prices surged 18.5% on the back of higher energy cost.

On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.9%.

Core CPI, which excludes goods subject to price volatility, increased 6.5% year-on-year and 0.5% month-on-month.

