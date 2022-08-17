Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Energy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENY   IT0005500712

ENERGY S.P.A.

(ENY)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:53 2022-08-17 am EDT
2.650 EUR   -0.38%
08:10aSwedish PM sets out subsidies to offset soaring energy costs
RE
08:10aDesert Mountain Energy Secures Land For Future Facilities
MT
08:09aShanghai to Issue CNY1 Billion Coupons to Boost Consumption
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swedish PM sets out subsidies to offset soaring energy costs

08/17/2022 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during a news conference, in Visby

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday the Social Democratic government would roll out about 30 billion crowns ($2.88 billion) in subsidies to cushion the blow of soaring electricity prices on households.

The government said that, including subsidies for companies, the total amount paid out could reach 60 billion crowns. "When it comes to the energy sector, we are in a situation which resembles a wartime economy," Andersson told reporters.

"We have electricity and gas prices that we have never seen before."

The government said that the relevant legislation would be passed at the latest by mid-November. The proposal comes as Swedes ready to vote in a general election on Sept. 11.

Sweden's electricity generation is dominated by hydropower and nuclear plants, which together produce around 75% of power, with wind accounting for another 17%.

But prices are set on European power markets and have soared to record levels.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; writing by Niklas Pollard, editing by Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENERGY S.P.A.
08:10aSwedish PM sets out subsidies to offset soaring energy costs
RE
08:10aDesert Mountain Energy Secures Land For Future Facilities
MT
08:09aShanghai to Issue CNY1 Billion Coupons to Boost Consumption
DJ
07:44aExclusive-Russia forecasts export gas price will more than double in 2022
RE
07:40aChina races to alleviate drought, power cuts amid record heatwave
RE
07:36aStock Futures Slide With US Equities Set to Stem Dow's Winning Streak; Europe Falls, As..
MT
07:31aOrca Energy Q2 EPS US$0.33 Vs US$0.16 Year Ago, Revenue US$28.2 Million Vs US$20.3 Mill..
MT
07:26aCN Rail and Keyera Announce MOU to Evaluate a Clean Energy Terminal Solution in the Alb..
MT
07:17aAnaergia Says to Supply Liquefied Biogenic Carbon Dioxide to Denmark's European Energy
MT
07:11aExclusive-World Bank's IFC taps blockchain for carbon offsets
RE
More news
Chart ENERGY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Energy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish