  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Energy S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENY   IT0005500712

ENERGY S.P.A.

(ENY)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:53 2022-08-17 am EDT
2.650 EUR   -0.38%
06:25aSwitzerland to launch talks on use of reserve power stations
RE
06:19aElectric Company RWE Sees Oversubscription In Maiden Bond Offering Since May
MT
06:08aANAERGIA INC. BRIEF : Says Tonder Plant will Supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for Green E-Methanol Production as Fuel for Container Ships
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Switzerland to launch talks on use of reserve power stations

08/17/2022 | 06:25am EDT
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland is to launch negotiations on the use of reserve power plants, the government said on Wednesday, as part of plans to bolster energy security for the coming winter.

The talks will be led by the federal departments for energy and economic affairs, the government said in a statement following a meeting of the Swiss Federal Council.

The plan involves a total capacity of over 300 megawatts, with regulation framework for the reserve power stations to come into effect by mid-February 2023 at the latest, the statement added.

Negotiations are also under way to use existing emergency generators as back-up power plants and to temporarily increase the voltage of the Bickigen-Chippis and Bassecourt-Muehleberg transmission lines.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Chart ENERGY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Energy S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish