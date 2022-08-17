Switzerland to launch talks on use of reserve power stations

The talks will be led by the federal departments for energy and economic affairs, the government said in a statement following a meeting of the Swiss Federal Council.

The plan involves a total capacity of over 300 megawatts, with regulation framework for the reserve power stations to come into effect by mid-February 2023 at the latest, the statement added.

Negotiations are also under way to use existing emergency generators as back-up power plants and to temporarily increase the voltage of the Bickigen-Chippis and Bassecourt-Muehleberg transmission lines.

