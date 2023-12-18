December 18, 2023 at 01:52 am EST

(Alliance News) - Energy Spa reported that Freman Holding Srl, linked to board member Andrea Taffurelli, has sold 23,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of EUR2.12 per share for a total consideration of EUR48,800 or so.

Energy's stock closed Friday down 1.0 percent at EUR2.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.