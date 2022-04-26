ENERGY SERVICES : New Directors

Energy Services of America Appoints Three New Board Members

On April 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company") appointed Amy E. Abraham, Patrick J. Farrell, and Mark S. Prince to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately. The Board will not appoint Ms. Abraham and Mr. Farrell to any committees of the Company at this time. Mr. Prince will be appointed as Audit Committee Chairman and the designated Financial Expert.

Amy Abraham

Ms. Abraham has served as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of World Fuel Services, a Fortune 100 company providing energy supply, logistics, energy management, renewable fuels and power sustainability services and technology solutions in the aviation, marine, government, commercial & industrial, and residential sectors since 2015. Ms. Abraham held various executive positions in the United States and United Kingdom for BP plc, one of the world's leading oil and gas companies, from 1995 to 2015. Ms. Abraham earned a B.A. in Economics, Cum Laude from Duke University, and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Ms. Abraham also completed executive education programs in leadership, marketing, and strategy at the University of Chicago and Stanford, Northwestern, and Columbia universities.

Patrick Farrell

Mr. Farrell is the founder and president of Savage Grant, a holding company investing in Appalachia through the energy, infrastructure, and technology industries since 2013. Mr. Farrell co-founded Mountain Point, a cloud technology consulting firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Central App Technologies, an insourcing software development company with workers located throughout central Appalachia. Mr. Farrell also acquired and serves as the president of Service Pump and Supply, an industrial products and services company working to provide access to clean water, deal responsibly with wastewater, and manage stormwater for mining, industrial, and municipal customers. Mr. Farrell has also been a member of the Marshall University Board of Governors since 2017 and has served as Chairman of the Board since 2020. Mr. Farrell is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and earned his MBA from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business.

Mark Prince

Mr. Prince served as President and CEO of HB&W, Inc. Financial Services, a holding company, and oversaw all aspects of Security National Trust Company (OCC charter trust company), Security Capital Management (FINRA regulated broker-dealer), and Hazlett, Burt & Watson (SEC regulated investment firm) from 2011 until his retirement at the end of 2021. Mr. Prince was also Managing Director for JPMorgan Chase from 1995 to 2011. Mr. Prince earned a B.A. in Economics from Kenyon College and graduated with distinction from American Bankers Association Graduate Commercial Lending School.