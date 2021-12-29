Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ENERGY SERVICES
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESOA   US29271Q1031

ENERGY SERVICES

(ESOA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENERGY SERVICES : OF AMERICA FILES ANNUAL REPORT - Form 8-K

12/29/2021 | 08:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA FILES ANNUAL REPORT

Huntington, WV December 29, 2021- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTCQB: ESOA), generated revenues of $122.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million, net income available to common shareholders of $8.8 million and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The Company had backlog of $72.2 million at September 30, 2021.

Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, the Company was awarded a $5.8 million verdict in a previously disclosed lawsuit against a former customer. The Company anticipates that a final judgement order will be issued during the first calendar quarter of 2022, which can be appealed up to thirty days after the judgement is entered. To date, the Company has not recognized the award in its financial statements.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "I am pleased with the progress we made during fiscal 2021 as we continue to build the foundation for future growth. During the year we expanded our gas and water distribution business geographically via acquisition and moved into both general contracting and solar installation in our core geographic markets. At the same time our balance sheet was strengthened with the forgiveness of the PPP loans, and we were able to simplify our capital structure by converting our preferred stock." Reynolds continued, "Looking ahead we will continue to invest in the business and add talented people and business lines to grow the company and we anticipate that fiscal year 2022 will result in increased growth and profitability."

Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020:

Year Ended Year Ended
September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Revenue $ 122,465,826 $ 119,194,440
Cost of revenues 109,544,804 105,693,209
Gross profit 12,921,022 13,501,231
Selling and administrative expenses 13,813,644 9,831,578
Income from operations (892,622 ) 3,669,653
Other income (expense)
Interest income 286,645 53,332
Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness 9,839,100 -
Other nonoperating expense (289,330 ) (239,862 )
Interest expense (557,320 ) (486,246 )
Gain on sale of equipment 681,653 579,326
9,960,748 (93,450 )
Income before income taxes 9,068,126 3,576,203
Income tax (benefit) expense (29,129 ) 1,143,186
Net income 9,097,255 2,433,017
Dividends on preferred stock 284,238 309,000
Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,813,017 $ 2,124,017
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 13,621,406 13,804,835
Weighted average shares-diluted 16,988,424 17,238,168
Earnings per share
available to common shareholders $ 0.647 $ 0.154
Earnings per share-diluted
available to common shareholders $ 0.519 $ 0.123

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income available to common shareholders:

Year Ended Year Ended
September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Net income available to
common shareholders $ 8,813,017 $ 2,124,017
Add: Income tax (benefit) expense (29,129 ) 1,143,186
Add: Dividends on preferred stock 284,238 309,000
Add: Interest expense 557,320 486,246
Less: Non-operating income (10,518,068 ) (392,796 )
Add: Depreciation expense 4,661,789 4,395,362
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,769,167 $ 8,065,015

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Source: Energy Services of America Corporation

Contact: Douglas Reynolds, President

(304)-522-3868

Disclaimer

Energy Services of America Corporation published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 13:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENERGY SERVICES
08:57aENERGY SERVICES : OF AMERICA FILES ANNUAL REPORT - Form 8-K
PU
08:55aENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08:51aEnergy services of america files annual report
PR
12/09ENERGY SERVICES : of America Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended Septemb..
PU
12/09Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended Septem..
PR
11/05ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial..
AQ
10/13ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23ENERGY SERVICES : Other Information (Form 8-K)
PU
09/23ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18ENERGY SERVICES : Departures of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appo..
PU
More news
Chart ENERGY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
ENERGY SERVICES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Douglas V. Reynolds President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles P. Crimmel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Marshall T. Reynolds Chairman
Neal Wyatt Scaggs Independent Director
Joseph L. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY SERVICES197.06%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS82.85%96 441
EOG RESOURCES, INC.80.91%52 790
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.56%48 214
CNOOC LIMITED13.79%46 771
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY61.39%44 874