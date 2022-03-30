Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Energy & Technology, Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    ENGT   US29268X1037

ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

(ENGT)
Summary 
Summary

Energy & Technology : 2021 Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements

03/30/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
PART I. Financial Information

ITEM 1. Financial Statements

ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

509,841

$

16,201

Investments

718

822

Accounts Receivable

Trade, Net

350,434

542,777

Inventory, Net

0

63,856

Prepaid Expenses

16,276

47,044

Other Current Assets

334,088

3,979

Total Current Assets

1,211,357

674,679

Property and Equipment, Net

Held for Operations, Net

2,257,403

3,531,937

Total Assets

$

3,468,760

$

4,206,616

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

$

237,486

$

460,458

Accrued Liabilities

61,470

13,310

Accrued Rent

3,797,500

3,625,500

Current Maturities of Notes Payable

5,160,535

4,650,232

Due to Affiliates

1,026,493

1,057,406

Total Current Liabilities

10,283,483

9,806,906

Long-Term Liabilities

Notes Payable

904,018

2,207,427

Total Liabilities

$

11,187,502

$

12,014,333

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred Stock - $.001 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized,

None Issued

-

-

Common Stock - $.001 Par Value; 250,000,000 Shares Authorized, 169,198,117

Shares and 169,186,117 shares Issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

169,198

169,198

Paid-In Capital

4,209,592

4,209,592

Treasury Stock, at cost (3,637,351 Shares)

(4,076,441)

(4,076,441)

Retained Earnings

(8,021,091)

(8,110,065)

Total Stockholders' Equity

(7,718,741)

(7,807,716)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,468,760

$

4,206,616

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues

$

3,219,669

$

2,456,978

Cost of Revenues

Materials and Supplies

292,951

330,323

Subcontract Labor

448,094

403,845

Depreciation

391,671

431,656

Employees and Related Costs

590,202

631,965

Repairs and Maintenance

82,851

72,566

Insurance

85,889

92,064

Other Costs

473,214

469,938

Total Cost of Revenues

2,364,872

2,432,358

Gross Profit

854,797

24,620

Operating Expenses

Selling, General, and Administration

838,945

1,174,716

Depreciation

Bad Debts

59,780

85,139

Total Operating Expenses

898,725

1,259,855

Loss from Operations

(43,928)

(1,235,235)

Other Income (Expense)

Loan Forgiveness

259,022

291,297

Employee Retention Credit Income

329,100

-

Income (Expense) from Lawsuit Settlement

(25,000)

73,410

Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets

(365,491)

5,850

Investment Income (Expense)

(105)

(729)

Interest Expense

(64,623)

(75,813)

Total Other Income (Expense)

132,903

294,015

Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes

88,975

(941,221)

Benefit for Income Taxes

Income/(Loss)

$

88,975

$

(941,221)

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021

Common Stock

Treasury StockAdditional

Paid-In CapitalRetained EarningsTotal Stockholders'Shares

AmountShares

Amount

EquityBalance at January 1, 2020

Net Income

Balance at December 31, 2020

Balance at January 1, 2021

Net Income

Balance at December 31, 2021

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

169,186,117

$

169,198

(3,637,351) $ (4,076,441) $ 4,209,592

$ (7,168,844)

  • $ (6,866,495)

    -

    -

    -

    -

    (941,221)

  • $ (941,221)

    169,186,117 169,186,117

    $ $

    169,198 169,198

    (3,637,351) $ (4,076,441) $ 4,209,592

    • $ (8,110,065)

  • $ (7,807,716)

(3,637,351) $ (4,076,441) $ 4,209,592

  • $ (8,110,065)

    • $ (7,807,716)

    -

    -

    -

  • $ 88,975

$

88,975

169,186,117

$

169,198

(3,637,351) $ (4,076,441) $ 4,209,592

$ (8,021,090)

$

(7,718,741)

ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY, CORP. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Twelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2021 UnauditedDecember 31, 2020 Unaudited

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net Income (Loss)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities

Depreciation

Fair Value of Investments Prior Period Audit Adjustments Accrued Interest

88,974

(941,221)

391,671 104

284,206 729

Gain on disposal of asset 882,863 227,025

Deferred Income Taxes

Changes in Assets and Liabilities

Trade Receivables 192,343 15,055 Inventory 63,856

Prepaid Expenses 30,768

Accounts Payable

Accrued Payroll and Payroll Liabilities Accrued Rent

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Other Assets

Patent Cost

Purchase of Property and Equipment

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Issuance of Stock

Borrowings (Principal Repayments) to Affiliates Borrowings (Principal Repayments) on Notes Payable

(222,972)

48,160 172,000 1,647,767

(330,109)

(330,109)

(2,493) 69,407 (44,361) 202,500

(189,153)

7,359

7,359

(30,913) 97,493

(793,105) 6,407

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(824,018)

103,900

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year

493,640 16,201

(77,894)

94,099

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

Cash Paid During the Period for Interest

Cash Paid During the Period for Income Taxes

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

$

509,841

$

16,205

$

64,636

$

75,838

$

-

$

-

ENERGY &TECHNOLOGY, CORP.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

Note 1. Organization

This Financial statement is unaudited.

Energy and Technology, Corp. (the Company) was formed November 29, 2006, under the laws of the State of Delaware in order to acquire and to take over the assets and business of Technical Industries, Inc. (TII). On that date, the Company issued 125,000,000 shares of common stock to American Interest, LLC, in exchange for founder services rendered. The fair value of these services was considered immaterial, and no amounts were recognized in the financial statements. At the time the shares were issued to American Interest, LLC, the Company had no assets, operations, or cash flows. As such, the stock had no value at the time the Company was established. The par value was arbitrarily established in order to comply with the State of Delaware laws. In order to reflect the par value of the shares issued, the Company recognized a discount on capital stock as a contra-equity account within the equity section of the consolidated balance sheets.

On January 3, 2007, the Company entered into a Stock Exchange Agreement and Share Exchange (the Agreement) whereby the sole shareholder of TII exchanged all of the outstanding shares of TII to the Company in exchange for 50,000,000 shares of Company stock. Accordingly, TII became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed were recorded at the carrying value to TII since TII and the Company were under common control prior to the acquisition.

TII specializes in the non-destructive testing of vessels, oilfield equipment and mainly pipe, including ultrasonic testing, utilizing the latest technologies. These technologies enable TII to (i) provide detailed information to customers regarding each pipe tested, and (ii) reach energy reserves present technology cannot reach without extra cost to the oil and gas companies. Because of the intense scrutiny applied to each section of pipe, TII is able to generate data which allows the pipe to be used in the most extreme conditions and has been proven especially useful in deep water drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

On August 29, 2009, the Company effected a name change from Technical Industries & Energy Corp. to Energy & Technology, Corp. to better reflect the nature of the Company's business.

Note 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of Presentation and Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Technical Industries, Inc., the accounts of Energy Pipe, LLC (a variable interest entity), and the accounts of Energy Technology Manufacturing & Threading, LLC (a variable interest entity). All significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated.

The consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair presentation of financial information for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal recurring nature and include appropriate estimated provisions.

Basis of Accounting

Assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses are recognized on the accrual basis of accounting in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Use of Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect amounts reported in the financial statements. Accordingly, actual results could differ from those estimates due to information that becomes available subsequent to the issuance of the financial statements or for other reasons.

Revenue Recognition

Revenue for inspection services and manufacturing and threading services is recognized upon completion of the services rendered. Revenue for the sales of pipe is recognized when pipe is delivered and the customer takes ownership and assumes the risks of loss, collection of the relevant receivable is probable, persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, and the sales price is fixed or determinable.

Trade Receivables

Trade accounts receivable are carried at their estimated collectible amounts. Trade credit is generally extended on a short-term basis; thus, receivables do not bear interest, although a finance charge may be applied to amounts past due. Trade accounts receivable are periodically evaluated for collectability based on past credit.

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

The company calculates the allowance based on the history with customers and their current financial condition. Provisions of uncollectible amounts are determined based on management's estimate of collectability. Allowance for doubtful accounts was $3,078 at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020.

Inventory

Inventory is stated at the lower of cost determined by the specific identification method or market. At December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020, inventory consisted of pipe available for sale.

Property and Equipment

Property and equipment are stated at cost. Expenditures for property and equipment and items that substantially increase the useful lives of existing assets are capitalized at cost and depreciated. Routine expenditures for repairs and maintenance are expensed as incurred. The cost and related accumulated depreciation of property and equipment disposed of are eliminated from the accounts, and any resulting gain or loss is recognized. Depreciation is provided utilizing the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets capitalized.

Valuation of Long-Lived Assets

In the event facts and circumstances indicate that carrying amounts of long-lived assets may be impaired, the Company evaluates the recoverability of its long-lived assets using the estimated future undiscounted cash flows associated with the asset compared to the asset's carrying amount to determine if a write-down is required, pursuant to the provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASC 360-10-35. Any impairment loss is measured as the difference between the carrying amount and the fair value of the impaired asset.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

