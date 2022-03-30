Energy & Technology : 2021 Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by
Operating Activities
Depreciation
Fair Value of Investments Prior Period Audit Adjustments Accrued Interest
88,974
(941,221)
391,671 104
284,206 729
Gain on disposal of asset 882,863 227,025
Deferred Income Taxes
Changes in Assets and Liabilities
Trade Receivables 192,343 15,055 Inventory 63,856
Prepaid Expenses 30,768
Accounts Payable
Accrued Payroll and Payroll Liabilities Accrued Rent
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Other Assets
Patent Cost
Purchase of Property and Equipment
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Issuance of Stock
Borrowings (Principal Repayments) to Affiliates Borrowings (Principal Repayments) on Notes Payable
(222,972)
48,160 172,000 1,647,767
(330,109)
(330,109)
(2,493) 69,407 (44,361) 202,500
(189,153)
7,359
7,359
(30,913) 97,493
(793,105) 6,407
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(824,018)
103,900
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year
493,640 16,201
(77,894)
94,099
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Cash Paid During the Period for Interest
Cash Paid During the Period for Income Taxes
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
$
509,841
$
16,205
$
64,636
$
75,838
$
-
$
-
ENERGY &TECHNOLOGY, CORP.
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.
Note 1. Organization
This Financial statement is unaudited.
Energy and Technology, Corp. (the Company) was formed November 29, 2006, under the laws of the State of Delaware in order to acquire and to take over the assets and business of Technical Industries, Inc. (TII). On that date, the Company issued 125,000,000 shares of common stock to American Interest, LLC, in exchange for founder services rendered. The fair value of these services was considered immaterial, and no amounts were recognized in the financial statements. At the time the shares were issued to American Interest, LLC, the Company had no assets, operations, or cash flows. As such, the stock had no value at the time the Company was established. The par value was arbitrarily established in order to comply with the State of Delaware laws. In order to reflect the par value of the shares issued, the Company recognized a discount on capital stock as a contra-equity account within the equity section of the consolidated balance sheets.
On January 3, 2007, the Company entered into a Stock Exchange Agreement and Share Exchange (the Agreement) whereby the sole shareholder of TII exchanged all of the outstanding shares of TII to the Company in exchange for 50,000,000 shares of Company stock. Accordingly, TII became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed were recorded at the carrying value to TII since TII and the Company were under common control prior to the acquisition.
TII specializes in the non-destructive testing of vessels, oilfield equipment and mainly pipe, including ultrasonic testing, utilizing the latest technologies. These technologies enable TII to (i) provide detailed information to customers regarding each pipe tested, and (ii) reach energy reserves present technology cannot reach without extra cost to the oil and gas companies. Because of the intense scrutiny applied to each section of pipe, TII is able to generate data which allows the pipe to be used in the most extreme conditions and has been proven especially useful in deep water drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
On August 29, 2009, the Company effected a name change from Technical Industries & Energy Corp. to Energy & Technology, Corp. to better reflect the nature of the Company's business.
Note 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
Basis of Presentation and Consolidation
The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Technical Industries, Inc., the accounts of Energy Pipe, LLC (a variable interest entity), and the accounts of Energy Technology Manufacturing & Threading, LLC (a variable interest entity). All significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated.
The consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair presentation of financial information for the interim periods presented. These adjustments are of a normal recurring nature and include appropriate estimated provisions.
Basis of Accounting
Assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses are recognized on the accrual basis of accounting in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Use of Estimates
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect amounts reported in the financial statements. Accordingly, actual results could differ from those estimates due to information that becomes available subsequent to the issuance of the financial statements or for other reasons.
Revenue Recognition
Revenue for inspection services and manufacturing and threading services is recognized upon completion of the services rendered. Revenue for the sales of pipe is recognized when pipe is delivered and the customer takes ownership and assumes the risks of loss, collection of the relevant receivable is probable, persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, and the sales price is fixed or determinable.
Trade Receivables
Trade accounts receivable are carried at their estimated collectible amounts. Trade credit is generally extended on a short-term basis; thus, receivables do not bear interest, although a finance charge may be applied to amounts past due. Trade accounts receivable are periodically evaluated for collectability based on past credit.
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
The company calculates the allowance based on the history with customers and their current financial condition. Provisions of uncollectible amounts are determined based on management's estimate of collectability.Allowance for doubtful accounts was $3,078 at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020.
Inventory
Inventory is stated at the lower of cost determined by the specific identification method or market. At December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020, inventory consisted of pipe available for sale.
Property and Equipment
Property and equipment are stated at cost. Expenditures for property and equipment and items that substantially increase the useful lives of existing assets are capitalized at cost and depreciated. Routine expenditures for repairs and maintenance are expensed as incurred. The cost and related accumulated depreciation of property and equipment disposed of are eliminated from the accounts, and any resulting gain or loss is recognized. Depreciation is provided utilizing the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets capitalized.
Valuation of Long-Lived Assets
In the event facts and circumstances indicate that carrying amounts of long-lived assets may be impaired, the Company evaluates the recoverability of its long-lived assets using the estimated future undiscounted cash flows associated with the asset compared to the asset's carrying amount to determine if awrite-down is required, pursuant to the provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASC 360-10-35. Any impairment loss is measured as the difference between the carrying amount and the fair value of the impaired asset.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Energy & Technology Corp. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:14:01 UTC.