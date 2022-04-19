Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Energy Transfer LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ET   US29273V1008

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 09:30:11 am EDT
11.60 USD   -0.22%
09:17aEnergy Transfer Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Timing
BU
04/13S&P Affirms Energy Transfer 'BBB-' Rating On Improved Credit Ratios; Outlook Stable
MT
04/12ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Transfer Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Timing

04/19/2022 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that it plans to release earnings for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the market closes.

The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and provide a company update. The conference call will be broadcast live via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on Energy Transfer’s website at energytransfer.com. The call will also be available for replay on Energy Transfer’s website for a limited time.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at energytransfer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results, including future distribution levels and leverage ratio, are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at energytransfer.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENERGY TRANSFER LP
09:17aEnergy Transfer Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Timing
BU
04/13S&P Affirms Energy Transfer 'BBB-' Rating On Improved Credit Ratios; Outlook Stable
MT
04/12ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
04/11INSIDER BUY : Energy Transfer
MT
04/07UBS Outlines Production Estimates For Bakken Crude, Natural gas, NGLs
MT
04/06ENERGY TRANSFER LP Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/05Energy Transfer Signs National Sponsorship With Carry The Load for Its 10th Annual Nati..
BU
03/31Energy Transfer to Partner With ClubCorp Classic as Prominent Sponsor of PGA Tour Champ..
AQ
03/31Energy Transfer to Partner With ClubCorp Classic as Prominent Sponsor of PGA Tour Champ..
CI
03/29Energy Transfer to sell LNG to China's ENN
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENERGY TRANSFER LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 822 M - -
Net income 2022 4 069 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 7,09%
Capitalization 35 822 M 35 822 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 12 558
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,62 $
Average target price 14,82 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marshall S. McCrea Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford D. Whitehurst Outside Counsel
Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman
Richard D. Brannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP41.19%35 822
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP34.50%7 702
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.19.32%5 538
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-18.09%3 665
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.13%872
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION136.84%864