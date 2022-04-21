Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Energy Transfer LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ET   US29273V1008

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.65 USD   -2.02%
04:18pEnergy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units
BU
04/19Energy Transfer Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Timing
BU
04/13S&P Affirms Energy Transfer 'BBB-' Rating On Improved Credit Ratios; Outlook Stable
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units

04/21/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Energy Transfer LP (“ET”) today announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprC), the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprD), and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprE). These cash distributions will be paid on May 16, 2022 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2022.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Energy Transfer LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at energytransfer.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENERGY TRANSFER LP
04:18pEnergy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units
BU
04/19Energy Transfer Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call Timing
BU
04/13S&P Affirms Energy Transfer 'BBB-' Rating On Improved Credit Ratios; Outlook Stable
MT
04/12ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
04/11INSIDER BUY : Energy Transfer
MT
04/07UBS Outlines Production Estimates For Bakken Crude, Natural gas, NGLs
MT
04/06ENERGY TRANSFER LP Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/05Energy Transfer Signs National Sponsorship With Carry The Load for Its 10th Annual Nati..
BU
03/31Energy Transfer to Partner With ClubCorp Classic as Prominent Sponsor of PGA Tour Champ..
AQ
03/31Energy Transfer to Partner With ClubCorp Classic as Prominent Sponsor of PGA Tour Champ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENERGY TRANSFER LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 804 M - -
Net income 2022 4 072 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 6,93%
Capitalization 36 655 M 36 655 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 12 558
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,89 $
Average target price 14,87 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marshall S. McCrea Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford D. Whitehurst Outside Counsel
Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman
Richard D. Brannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP44.47%36 655
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP41.99%8 131
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.21.91%5 658
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-16.34%3 743
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION144.91%893
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.11%862