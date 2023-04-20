Advanced search
    ET   US29273V1008

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
12.67 USD   -0.08%
04:17pEnergy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units
BU
04/18Barclays Raises Price Target on Energy Transfer to $16 From $15, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/18Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Energy Transfer to $16 From $15, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Energy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units

04/20/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Energy Transfer LP (“ET”) today announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprC), the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprD), and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprE). These cash distributions will be paid on May 15, 2023 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2023.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with approximately 120,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure. Energy Transfer’s strategic network spans 41 states with assets in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and approximately 34% of the outstanding common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and approximately 47% of the outstanding common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results, including future distribution levels and leverage ratio, are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Qualified Notice

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that one hundred percent (100%) of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Energy Transfer LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Energy Transfer LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors. For purposes of Treasury Regulation section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii), brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distributions as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.energytransfer.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 86 268 M - -
Net income 2023 5 133 M - -
Net Debt 2023 48 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,54x
Yield 2023 9,90%
Capitalization 39 239 M 39 239 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 12 565
Free-Float 80,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,68 $
Average target price 17,03 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Managers and Directors
Marshall S. McCrea Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dylan A. Brahamhall Group Chief Financial Officer
Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman
Steve J. Hotte Chief Information Officer & Group Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP6.82%39 239
SNAM S.P.A.11.07%18 523
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.81%8 726
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-12.96%4 660
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-28.51%2 081
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.19.78%864
